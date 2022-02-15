The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Trade Show Secures Key Industry Support and 60 First-Time Exhibitors for Its Return to a Live February 2022 Event

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT), the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, is excited for the conference and exhibition's in-person return to the Indiana Convention Center, February 21-24 (Expo Hall open February 22-24). Set to reunite municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors, and wastewater professionals, the event serves as the industry's premier event to connect with peers, ideate solutions to today's most pressing challenges, and establish new business partnerships.

While the global water and wastewater market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to value nearly $500 billion by 2028, the industry is undergoing many challenges from climate change, urbanization, aging infrastructure, spiraling energy costs, and an evolving regulatory environment, posing a critical need for product and process innovation. "These challenges are not impacting a specific subset within the water and wastewater sector; the need to discover new solutions and improve operational efficiencies is an industry-wide issue," said Lauren Lamb, VP, Informa Markets. "We're proud to help the industry overcome these challenges and provide a platform for individuals and companies alike to network, learn from one another, and engage with those that fall outside their local market."

With only a week to go, the industry is throwing its full support behind WWETT 2022, with notable exhibitors such as Super Products, RIDGID, Imperial Industries, J&J Portable Sanitation Products, HammerHead Trenchless, and Jetters Northwest joining hundreds of other companies in the Expo Hall. Contributing their industry-wide reach across applications, 2022 trade association partners supporting this year's event include IOWPA, IOWWA, NASSCO, NAWT, NOWRA, PSAI, SSCSC, SSPMA, and Wastewater Education 501c3.

Education continues to be a core component to WWETT serving as a springboard for industry advancement and arming attendees with actionable insights. The curated conference agenda hosts more than 90 expert-led sessions, with many counting toward fulfilling required continuing education units (CEUs) and professional development hours (PDHs), drilling down into a wide range of topics spanning three core attendee groups: municipal, septic, and pumpers. Notable sessions include:

When the Going Got Tough, the Tough Got Going – Processing Liquid Transportable Waste We will discuss the challenges of generating permits for disposal of solids and liquids. We will highlight the greater success stories of 2020 and 2021 and how we did it despite the challenges of many of us working from home offices.

Setting Up State Approved Disposal Facilities Do you own your own pumper business and have been thinking about plans to start processing liquid transportable waste?

Overcoming the Challenges of High Strength Waste in OSTDS Many small towns are home to distilleries, breweries, and other businesses with high-strength waste. Join this panel session to discover how Onsite Treatment and Disposal Systems have adapted to meet the needs of waste streams that go far beyond domestic.

Best Practices to Reach 100% Enrollment after the FOG Digital Transformation Learn how digital transformation in FOG programs changed the scope of activities for wastewater professionals and impacted the level of engagement of Food Service Establishments and Grease Haulers.



New product discovery is at the forefront of the 2022 event, with new products available to order or buy onsite to “equip your business for the year in only a week at WWETT.” An additional spotlight on new products is the Live Expo Hall Demonstrations, enabling attendees to see product demonstrations first-hand from top manufacturers and learn best practices to increase productivity. Big-name demos from Madewell and Vac-Con, among other notable companies, will tease top-of-the-line tools and showcase recently released or patent-pending products.

In addition to the robust expo show floor and world-class education, WWETT participants benefit from networking and brand exposure opportunities.

WWETT 2022 Welcome Party: Join attendees and exhibitors for the casino-style themed kick-off event to enjoy live music and drinks while networking with the industry's leading visionaries in an upbeat environment.

Sponsored by Custom One Truck Source Press Opportunities: The WWETT Show is delivered in partnership with COLE Publishing. In addition, 15 other notable publications are accessible media partners of WWETT.

