AECOM appointed to support UK’s Network Rail operations through its Commercial Services Framework

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been appointed to Network Rail’s £45-million Commercial Services Framework supporting the North West and Central (NW&C) region of the U.K.’s rail network. The appointment continues AECOM’s long-standing relationship with the region delivering technical, innovative and sustainable solutions to benefit Network Rail and all its passengers.

“ We are excited to partner with Network Rail to help ensure its infrastructure is reliable, efficient and resilient across the NW&C region, which makes up nearly a quarter of Britain’s rail network and where approximately 1.3 million passengers are served on a typical weekday,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “ Expanding our transportation business in the U.K. is an important strategic priority, and we are pleased to add to our growing framework positions through this appointment. We look forward to bringing AECOM’s extensive knowledge, experience and integrated ESG expertise to deliver value to Network Rail’s assets across all phases of the project lifecycle.”

The NW&C route runs from London Euston and Marylebone in the south through the Chiltern and West Midlands regions, the North West of England and Cumbria before joining with Scotland at Gretna. It includes key lines such as the West Coast Mainline, one of the busiest mixed-use passenger and freight railways in Europe, serving London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

AECOM has been awarded the following lots secured under the framework agreement: Lot 1: Procurement (Pre-Contract Management), Lot 2: Commercial (Post-Contract Management). Lot 3: Cost Audit & Assurance, Lot 4: Claims Management, Lot 5: Cost-Planning / Estimating, and Lot 6: Strategic Partnering. The framework lasts for five years.

“ The NW&C rail region is the backbone of Britain, serving as the economic spine linking the country’s main cities,” said Colin Wood, AECOM’s regional chief executive for Europe and India. “ Through the framework agreement, we will support Network Rail in connecting workers with jobs, people with loved ones and goods to market, adding social value and economic opportunities to communities in the North West and Central regions.”

AECOM’s place on the NW&C Commercial Services Framework adds to its extensive regional footprint across the West Midlands Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and High Speed 2 Phase 1 and Phase 2B. The appointment enhances AECOM’s rail work in the region, where it is already working on Northern Powerhouse Rail, High Speed 2 and the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

