DJenerates Partners with Moonwalk to Deliver Utility to its NFT Collection

NEW YORK & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moonwalk, the NFT Utility and Web3 Communities platform for brands and creators, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with DJenerates, one of one the fastest growing music communities in the Metaverse, to deliver Web3 engagement and NFT utility through Moonwalk’s platform. Supported by music legends such as Carl Cox, Paul Oakenfold, Paul Van Dyk, Benny Benassi, Sven Väth, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Blond:ish and many more along with major clubbing brands such as Amnesia Ibiza and Clubbing TV. The DJenerates project brings together NFTs with community and music in a way that has never been explored before. The DJenerates - Club Edition, a collection of 10,000 one-of-a-kind NFTs from the world of electronic music, sold out in four days upon release.

DJenerates will be utilizing Moonwalk’s no-code platform to launch their branded DJenerates wallet, which will feature the Beetz social token, upcoming NFT collection launches, access to the DJenerates merch store and exclusive virtual and IRL events using Moonwalks NFT ticketing platform.

To sign up for the DJenerates wallet visit: http://wallet.djens.store/

For more information on DJenerates visit: www.djenerates.com

“As we prepare for the rollout of Djenerates 2.0 we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Moonwalk, who are providing us with a platform to deliver Web 3.0 utility to our community in a frictionless and engaging way,” said Tim Meyer aka Hipworth, founder of the DJenerates NFT. “With new DJs and artists such as Adam Beyer, Giovanni Ottiavani and more joining the stable of talent being immortalized on the blockchain through the DJenerates Superstars collection, Moonwalk offers a unique solution for connecting our artists with our community.”

“NFTs are providing music artists and entertainment properties around the world with new interesting ways to engage audiences and build communities both in real life and in the Metaverse,” said Moonwalk Co-Founder, Greg Consiglio. “The DJenerates team is one of the most exciting projects in the NFT space right now, bringing together an incredible team of music industry pros and world-class artists. We are very excited to be working with DJenerates to create unique experiences for electronic music lovers, both in real life and in the metaverse.”

The Moonwalk platform drives community engagement and revenue by interconnecting branded social tokens and NFTs with virtual and real-life experiences. Fans can earn or purchase NFTs, unlock eCommerce discounts, private social channels and live event tickets.

Moonwalk’s NFT and Web3 Platform provide brands and creators with all of the elements they need to build and monetize web3 communities. This consists of four key areas:

White-label Web3 Wallet: Moonwalk’s Web3 wallets enable users to unlock the true value of their NFTs and digital assets, enabling holders to access and purchase exclusive digital and real-world content

Token-gated APIs: Moonwalk integrates with social, content, community and shopping platforms to enable NFT community to earn and spend through the digital wallet

NFT Collections: Moonwalks proprietary algorithms and smart contract system enables the creation and minting of generative NFT collections and metaverse access keys

IRL Tickets, Rewards and Discounts: Payments: Moonwalk’s Wallet seamlessly integrates with Apple Wallet and Google Pay, making a seamless connection between online engagement and real-world rewards, and NFT-gated access control.

About DJenerates

The first NFT collection immortalizing the iconic characters from the electronic music world, minted on the Ethereum blockchain. From Superstar DJs and clubbers, to VIPs, bouncers, dancers, and the whole cast of party people, the DJenerates deliver a new creative clubbing paradigm merging art, music, utility and the metaverse.

DJenerates platform brings together NFTs with community and music in a way that has never been explored before. The DJenerates team features industry experts from the NFT world together with music industry pros and world-class artists. For more information on how your brand can work with DJenerates, visit www.djenerates.com

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk is the NFT and Web3 platform for brands, creators and communities. Moonwalk’s platform is the easiest way for brands, creators, and communities to create their own branded Web3 economies. The Moonwalk platform drives engagement and revenue by interconnecting NFTs, social tokens and utility across a brand’s digital ecosystem, from social to content and shopping. Moonwalk’s core offering centers around branded Web3 wallets that enable users to interact with brands, purchase and unlock NFTs, and earn and use social tokens throughout the brand’s ecosystem. It also facilitates the creation of generative NFT collections that enable communities to form, and unlock content, access and value. Moonwalk works with iconic brands in sports, music, media, and gaming. For more information, visit www.moonwalk.com.