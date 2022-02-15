EPC Space Announces Global Distribution Deal with Digi-Key for Rad Hard Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Devices in Space, Aerospace, and Other High Reliability Applications

With EPC Space products, Digi-Key Electronics now offers the unmatched reliability and performance of GaN power semiconductors, accelerating revolutionary advances in critical spaceborne systems worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

HAVERHILL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPC Space today announced that Digi-Key Electronics will be a global distributor for EPC Space’s line of radiation hardened (rad hard) GaN-on-silicon transistors and ICs, packaged, tested, and qualified for satellite and high-reliability applications.

Spanning a range of 40 V to 300 V, EPC Space offers a family of rad hard enhancement mode power transistors. These power transistors demonstrate significant performance advantages over competitive silicon-based rad hard power MOSFETs. EPC Space technology produces GaN devices that are smaller, have lower resistance, and have many times superior switching performance compared to silicon solutions.

Digi-Key will also distribute EPC Space’s family of rad hard enhancement mode GaN drivers and power stages. Rad hard GaN drivers are optimized to drive rad hard GaN transistors in critical spaceborne systems. Rad hard power stages integrate a high-speed gate drive circuit with power switches to provide a monolithic complete power stage in a tiny footprint for smaller, lower weight systems.

The drivers and power stages product line includes ultra-fast, low-side eGaN® drivers, ultra-fast, dual low-side eGaN drivers, and half-bridge drivers with integrated eGaN power switches.

Critical spaceborne applications that benefit from the performance improvements that these devices offer include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment, light detection and ranging (lidar) for robotics and autonomous navigation and rendezvous docking, motor drives for robotics and instrumentation, and ion thrusters for satellite orientation and positioning as well as interplanetary propulsion of low-mass robotic vehicles.

“The addition of EPC Space’s rad hard gallium nitride-based power management products completes the entire EPC’s product portfolio through Digi-Key and brings intriguing next-generation breakthrough benefits to existing silicon-based solutions,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these innovative products to the high reliability engineering community.”

“Digi-Key has the fastest global logistics and the most efficient supply chain to service customers from early engineering through volume production. Digi-Key’s world-class distribution capabilities will translate into fast and easy service to our global customers who want to access the entire line of EPC’s GaN power device products to replace their less-efficient, more costly silicon solutions,” said Bel Lazar, EPC Space’s CEO.

