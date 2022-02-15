Allvue Systems Selected by Do Ventures to Support Investor Communications

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that Do Ventures has selected the firm’s Investor Portal solution to support its LP management. Do Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund that serves as a strategic partner for startups in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Allvue’s Investor Portal solution will provide Do Ventures with transparent, timely and efficient communication with its LPs. Do Ventures will have access to intuitive, highly configurable dashboards that will allow it to securely share information with investors and streamline operations as its number of funds, investments, and clients grow globally.

“As our business grows, it is critical to find a technology partner that shares our pioneer spirit of continuously innovating to improve operational efficiency and best serve our clients,” said Vy Le, Co-founder & General Partner of Do Ventures. “Allvue’s data-driven tech solution, combined with its deep experience in alternatives, will enable us to enhance investor communications through a comprehensive reporting infrastructure.”

“With the rapidly growing venture capital sector in Southeast Asia, Do Ventures recognized the need for superior investor management workflows to capitalize on these investment opportunities and manage its growing investor base,” said Edward Bee, Region Head for APAC at Allvue. “Our Investor Portal solution will enable Do Ventures to up-scale their LP communications and thus strengthen relationships with current and prospective investors.”

Allvue’s Investor Portal provides limited partners with customizable, feature-rich dashboards combining portfolio company data management, cash flow analysis, and secure document sharing into one solution. With this agreement, Do Ventures became Allvue’s first client in Vietnam and the ASEAN region just six months after it launched its APAC business in June 2021 with the opening of its Singapore office.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Do Ventures

Do Ventures is a $50M early-stage venture capital fund that serves as a strategic partner for both startups and investors. Backed by renowned LPs including Naver Corporation, SEA Group, Woowa Brothers, and Vertex Ventures, the fund seeks investment opportunities in technology startups that can develop meaningful products and services to improve the lives of consumers in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

With the philosophy “Grow by Doing”, Do Ventures believes that for a startup to grow rapidly, its founders must have outstanding execution capabilities and be willing to do more to make more right decisions and outpace the competition. Do Ventures' notable investments include F99, Palexy, Manabie, MFast, VUIHOC, Bizzi, Validus, and Selly.