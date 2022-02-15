St. Luke’s University Health Network Joins Caduceus Capital Partners’ Health System Innovation Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) joined the Health System Innovation Council (HSIC), a powerful strategic alliance among health system investors and Caduceus Capital Partners’ digital health investment model.

As part of the partnership, SLUHN receives access to Caduceus Capital Partners’ robust deal flow, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with new companies and peers to develop products that fit specific needs within the system. SLUHN will play an active role in influencing Caduceus Capital Partners investments by representing the voice of the customer.

“Caduceus Capital Partners is in the unique position to make important connections and implement much-needed innovations in healthcare. With the HSIC, our portfolio companies can accelerate testing, scaling and adoption efforts of their products and have a greater impact in the market,” said Scott Kolesar, managing partner, Caduceus Capital Partners.

The HSIC offers investment sourcing and industry relationships across the U.S., while bringing together leading companies with demonstrated experience in providing digital health solutions to millions of Americans. Caduceus Capital Partners is actively seeking additional health systems from around the country to join this strategic alliance.

“This collaboration with Caduceus Capital Partners will allow us access to the top innovators in the field and bring the best in digital health technologies to our patients,” said Chad Brisendine, vice president and CIO, SLUHN.

“All of our 17,000-plus employees are focused on one mission: to provide excellent patient care where our patients need it the most,” said Matthew Fenty, director of innovation and strategic partnerships, SLUHN. “We’re excited that the HSIC will make new tools and resources available to help us fulfill that goal.”

About Caduceus Capital Partners, LLC

Caduceus Capital Partners is a venture capital and private equity company focused on early-stage digital health investments. The innovative investment model actively supports portfolio companies from the first check to the exit phase with operational expertise and network access to potential customers and partners. For more information and investment interest, visit www.caduceus.vc.

About St. Luke’s University Health Network

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 17,000 employees providing services at 14 campuses and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue of $2.7 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke’s is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke’s established the Lehigh Valley’s first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation’s longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 38 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 347 residents and fellows. St. Luke’s is the only Lehigh Valley-based health care system to earn Medicare’s five-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. St. Luke’s is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital. U.S. News & World Report ranked St. Luke’s #1 in the Lehigh Valley and #6 in the state. Three of IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals are St. Luke’s hospitals. St. Luke’s flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health nine times total and seven years in a row, including in 2021 when it was identified as THE #1 TEACHING HOSPITAL IN THE COUNTRY. In 2021, IBM Watson Health also named St. Luke’s among the 15 Top Health Systems nationally. Utilizing the Epic electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN’s information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. St. Luke’s is also recognized as one of the state’s lowest cost providers.