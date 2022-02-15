Gadget Guard and iQmetrix Introduce GuardPlusISM to Support Wireless Retailers

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gadget Guard and iQmetrix introduce GuardPlusISM—a point-of-sale integration that allows wireless retailers to sell a variety of screen protection insurance coverage levels from one single SKU. GuardPlusISM was designed to integrate, simplify, and maximize Gadget Guard screen protection sales, improve inventory levels, reduce carrying costs, increase profit potential and satisfy customers.

In 2021, more than 50 million mobile phones broke in the U.S., and Americans spent $3.4 billion replacing those screens. Gadget Guard is the first wireless accessories company to focus on two-way protection—science-backed products that protect devices and the people who use them. Its products reduce the harmful effects of mobile device use—such as radiation exposure—and provide industry-leading device protection.

Gadget Guard is so confident in its screen protectors that it offers GuardPlusISM, an insurance policy that will cover repair costs if a customer’s device screen breaks. The new GuardPlusISM integration is an extension of that insurance offer.

With GuardPlusISM, retailers can stock non-insured Gadget Guard screen protectors and then add GuardPlus insurance coverage for the customer at the point of sale, instead of purchasing multiple SKUs for the different coverages available. GuardPlusISM is now seamlessly integrated into IQmetrix’s RQ point-of-sale software solution.

“GuardPlusISM simplifies a retailer’s product inventory while maximizing their ability to sell our unique screen protector insurance coverage,” said Brandon Bowen, sales manager at Gadget Guard. “The integration will offer incremental sales opportunities and access to exclusive products. We are excited to offer it to retailers, so they can better serve their customers and maximize their revenue and profit.”

Joanne Helm, Vice President of Partner Management at iQmetrix, said, “We’re extremely happy to welcome Gadget Guard to our iQmetrix Partner Ecosystem. They’re pushing the boundaries of how brands are operationalizing their business to work in tighter parallels with retailers, and we’re thrilled to be a key part of bringing that to market.”

About Gadget Guard

Gadget Guard fosters a healthy relationship between tech and humanity with products that improve the performance, aesthetic and lifespan of mobile devices. We are the first tech accessories company to provide two-way protection—guarding humans from their devices and devices from their humans. Since 2009, the company has produced innovative, science-backed technologies and received 17 unique patents to reduce the harmful effects of mobile devices, progressively raising the bar for the safe and healthy use of mobile devices.

For more information about Gadget Guard, visit https://www.gadgetguard.com/.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix’s intelligent retail management software is designed to power sales of connected devices. Our software is built around enabling telecom retailers to deliver a buy-anywhere strategy through multi-channel inventory management and digital retail solutions; make data-driven decisions using robust reporting; and unify storefronts and digital channels for a consistent customer experience—in-store, online, and anywhere else.

For 22 years, we’ve been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom to grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise that enables them to adapt and thrive. Our solutions powered $16.4BN in sales last year, and are used by 300,000 telecom retail professionals across 1,000-plus clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with offices in Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.iqmetrix.com.