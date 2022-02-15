Enveil and Terradepth Team to Expand Data Access at the Edge

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Terradepth, an advanced ocean data-as-a-service company revolutionizing ocean data use, today announced a partnership and product integration to expand secure and private data usage and access at the Edge. This unmatched capability transforms the way ocean data can be leveraged for sensitive business and mission applications including secure maritime domain awareness and mission planning.

Oceanographic data itself is a national and commercial asset and numerous industries, including oil & gas, national security, and telecommunications rely on its content and accuracy. Bringing together Enveil’s ZeroReveal® capabilities and Terradepth’s oceanographic data holdings, the partnership allows organizations to access and utilize previously restricted datasets without revealing their interest or intent.

“Our aim is to positively change the way humans experience the ocean and this partnership accelerates that effort by allowing ocean data to be leveraged in new and innovative ways,” said Joe Wolfel, Co-CEO of Terradepth. “We’re very excited to be working with Enveil to expand secure and private ocean data usage and enable exploration of the maritime environment.”

Terradepth’s cloud-based, market-leading ocean data platform, Absolute Ocean (AO), provides immersive and interactive visualization capabilities of both Terradepth-collected and third-party ocean data. Utilizing the integration with Enveil ZeroReveal®, customers can leverage all these data holdings along with the full functionality of AO without revealing their interest and intent to Terradepth, Enveil, or any other entity.

“By changing the paradigm of how and where organizations can use data, we allow customers to extract value without the need to move or replicate data, accelerating time to value,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “We’re proud to be working with Terradepth to extend these capabilities to the oceanographic edge to help our customers make better, faster mission-critical decisions.”

Leveraging breakthroughs in Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil’s capabilities extend the boundary of trusted compute by securely processing data at the point of collection and in third-party data environments. A customer’s sensitive search parameters, such as specific geographic areas of interest, specific objects, and data types, are protected through the encrypted search functionality powered by Enveil ZeroReveal®. Organizations can maintain operational integrity during sensitive business and mission applications by ensuring the content of the search, watchlist, or analytics remain encrypted throughout the processing lifecycle.

To learn more about the expanded value unlocked through the Enveil-Terradepth partnership, please schedule a meeting: www.enveil.com/contact.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities change the paradigm of how and where organizations can leverage data to unlock value. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil’s award-winning ZeroReveal® solutions for secure data usage, collaboration, and monetization protect data while it's being used or processed. Customers can extract insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets at scale without ever revealing the content of the search itself, compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data, or exposing their interests and intent. A World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni, Enveil is deployed and operational today, revolutionizing data usage in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

About Terradepth

Terradepth is an ocean data-as-a-service company focused on scaling ocean data collection and dissemination, enabling everyone to explore our planet’s underwater environment like never before. This is accomplished via a revolutionary autonomous maritime system that collects ocean data at the edge, combined with an immersive, web browser-based geospatial portal for ocean data management and analysis. These capabilities, uniquely combined, support better informed decision-making about our ocean environment. Learn more at www.terradepth.com.