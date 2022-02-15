Treasury Prime Partners With Arroweye Solutions to Scale BaaS Operations With Customized Card Solutions

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, has selected the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, Arroweye Solutions, as a card production partner. Arroweye provides customized, on-demand debit cards to Treasury Prime’s fintech and banking clients, helping them capitalize on the increased popularity of cashless payments.

Treasury Prime is a leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime’s full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Currently, the company is working with 10 bank partners and more than 100 fintech companies, processing over $1 billion in transactions every month.

“Many of our clients are launching new card products that help them reach new markets and expand their banking offerings to existing users,” said Mark Vermeersch, Chief Platform Officer at Treasury Prime. “Our fintech and embedded banking clients have fast go-to-market requirements and rely on us to meet those timelines. We chose Arroweye as our card partner because they can scale orders quickly and provide opportunities for our clients to customize cards and secure network approvals with ease.”

Arroweye’s flexible, on-demand card fulfillment and production capabilities enable Treasury Prime’s fintech and embedded banking clients to avoid waste via a no inventory model, helping them maximize resources and reduce overhead. Through simple interface integration, financial services providers working with Treasury Prime can place card orders that drive positive brand experiences for end users.

“Treasury Prime is known for providing quality, tailored solutions for fintechs and banks that are building their businesses—and that reputation is critical for fueling topline growth,” said Mica Moseley, chief revenue officer at Arroweye. “We are seeing a rise in debit card popularity as a result of the pandemic, and appreciate the opportunity to provide personalized solutions that help Treasury Prime offer scalable, timely, and secure card solutions to its customers while meeting unprecedented demand.”

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime’s full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, Pacific Western Bank, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Developers can start building today at https://developers.sandbox.treasuryprime.com. For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com.

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of on-demand, just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through patented, innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.