Paige and Mindpeak Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Industry-Leading AI Software for Breast Cancer

NEW YORK & HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, and Mindpeak, the European leader for AI-based software for image analysis in pathology, today announced a distribution partnership, which will enable pathologists to use Mindpeak’s BreastIHC* within the Paige Platform. Mindpeak’s BreastIHC is an AI software that reliably and accurately detects, classifies and quantifies breast cancer cells. This partnership enhances the utility of the Paige Platform by providing real-time results for routine breast cancer immunohistochemistry (IHC) biomarkers.

The detection and quantification of IHC markers is an important step in treatment planning for breast cancer. Mindpeak’s BreastIHC is the first-ever plug-and-play AI solution for reliable HER2, Ki-67, estrogen (ER) and progesterone receptor (PR) quantification, without the need for complex set-up and calibration procedures. The product helps to differentiate between tumorous and non-tumorous structures on a single-cell basis, improving the specificity of the scoring.

“By combining MindPeak’s products for IHC with Paige’s AI products for H&E, our partnership will allow pathologists to drive efficient routine clinical cancer diagnostics in breast cancer,” said Andy Moye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Paige. “We are excited to offer Mindpeak’s industry-leading BreastIHC directly within the Paige Platform to improve patient care. We believe integrating our products will drive the adoption of digital pathology technologies more broadly.”

Paige Platform is a comprehensive digital pathology software platform that is inclusive of a viewer and storage capabilities and is compatible with existing digital pathology solutions, including most scanners, monitors, and laboratory information systems (LIS).

“This partnership brings us a big step closer to our shared goal of making pathological diagnosis of breast cancer quicker, more accurate and more reproducible,” said Felix Faber, CEO at Mindpeak. “I am extremely excited that we will combine our respective strengths in analyzing H&E and IHC-stained tissue samples to make this vision of utilizing AI within pathology a reality.”

* Mindpeak’s BreastIHC is available in the EU as a CE-IVD marked medical device. Outside the EU, BreastIHC is Research Use Only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak, founded by Felix Faber and Dr. Tobias Lang, has been developing image analysis software for pathologists based on artificial intelligence since 2018. Partnering with several international laboratories and leading pathology service providers, Mindpeak is continuously expanding its product range and developing it into an indispensable component of the digitalised pathology workflow. Mindpeak’s BreastIHC is the first AI-based diagnostic tool for breast cancer analysis in digital pathology that made it into clinical routine in the US.