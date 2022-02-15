Intelus Joins NVIDIA Inception

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelus today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries through advancements in AI and data science. Intelus will benefit from the ongoing support of Inception, as the company continues to develop and market its products.

With the Intelus Duet software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud platform and graphical interface, users can build, integrate, and maintain their artificial intelligence models. Users can also use Duet to deploy their models on live traffic to classify and extract data from digital text documents like customer service tickets, news articles, email, social media feeds, and other text-based unlabeled and unstructured data. The NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU powers the Duet platform’s feature creation process.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts, as well as course credits to the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute.

About Intelus

Intelus creates no-code and no-data-science solutions that put the power of data back in the hands of domain experts and business leaders. As pioneers of “Machine Teaching,”℠ the company gives organizations of all sizes the tools they need to compete in the $327B enterprise AI market (source: IDC)—at a fraction of the time, cost, inefficiency and bias of incumbent solutions. Intelus was founded in 2020 by former executives from Microsoft and Salesforce. The company is privately held and headquartered in Seattle. For more information, or to be considered for their beta program, please visit: www.intelus.ai.