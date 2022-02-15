Entravision Partners with Roku to Serve as Media Advertising Partner in Mexico

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers, announced today that the Company has partnered with Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Mexico and Canada*, to serve as Roku’s media advertising partner in Mexico. Entravision will help brands effectively reach consumers by advertising on the Roku streaming platform.

As more consumers are moving to TV streaming, advertisers can reach them by moving budgets into TV streaming. Through Roku’s advertising solutions, brands and marketers can reach audiences at scale on the Roku platform. Entravision, as Roku’s trusted partner, will serve as an advertising partner in Mexico to work with brands interested in advertising through the Roku platform.

“Entravision is very excited to partner with Roku, the pioneer in television streaming, as they begin advertising in Mexico,” said Juan Saldívar, Entravision’s Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. “Through our partnership, Entravision will be able to connect brands and marketers in Mexico with Roku’s advertising solution, in order to reach TV streamers on the Roku streaming platform.”

Mr. Saldívar continued, “Entravision has extensive digital marketing expertise for companies looking to tap into growing Latino audiences, including in Mexico. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and local market connections to support Roku’s global advertising growth.”

Brands and content providers will be able to reach consumers through ad-supported content as part of Roku advertising, which includes benefits such as:

Reach consumers at scale: Roku has a direct relationship with its consumers, enabling better ad targeting and measurement.

Roku has a direct relationship with its consumers, enabling better ad targeting and measurement. Access to premium inventory: Brands can advertise with trusted editorially-curated, premium channels, including local networks, film & TV, sports and lifestyle.

Brands can advertise with trusted editorially-curated, premium channels, including local networks, film & TV, sports and lifestyle. Unique storytelling for brands: Create advertiser experiences that go beyond the 30-second ad and take full advantage of the TV streaming environment.

Create advertiser experiences that go beyond the 30-second ad and take full advantage of the TV streaming environment. Performance driven: Roku combines TV’s branding power with digital data to drive performance and results.

To learn more about this partnership with Roku, please contact Entravision’s digital sales team.

* by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, October 2021)

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.