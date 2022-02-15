Vodafone Germany Expands its Wi-Fi 6 Offering by Deploying CommScope’s TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Gateways

CommScope announced that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers. The TG6442 gateway supports high split to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity for applications such as video conferencing, with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment. The TG6442 gateways feature RDK-B software, enabling Vodafone Germany to improve in-home consumer applications to its large customer base. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope announced that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers. The TG6442 gateway supports high split to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity for applications such as video conferencing, with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment. The TG6442 gateways feature RDK-B software, enabling Vodafone Germany to improve in-home consumer applications to its large customer base. (Photo: Business Wire)

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, announced today that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers.

With today’s news, Vodafone Germany will improve its customers’ in-home Wi-Fi connections and deliver faster broadband speeds with lower latency, enabling reliable ultra-HD video over Wi-Fi and other delay sensitive applications. It will also provide their customers with the ability to connect more devices to their home network.

“CommScope has been instrumental in delivering truly innovative gateways to our customers,” said Markus Delfs, Head of Group Hardware Solutions, Vodafone. “By deploying the TG6442 cable gateway, we continue to rollout high-speed gigabit services, improve our customers’ Wi-Fi and provide them with the connectivity they have come to expect.”

Launched by Vodafone Germany in January 2022, the TG6442 gateway supports high split to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity for applications such as video conferencing, with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment. The TG6442 gateways feature RDK-B software, enabling Vodafone Germany to improve in-home consumer applications to its large customer base.

“The TG6442 gateways allows service providers like Vodafone Germany to deliver multi-gigabit data rates to their customers’ homes,” said Anthony Zuyderhoff, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Home Networks, CommScope. “The long-term relationship we have with Vodafone Germany is a prime example of how important collaboration is when launching new and innovative gateways that will serve as the hub for home networks, connecting all IP capable devices with enhanced reliability.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Vodafone:

Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. Our purpose is to connect for a better future and our expertise and scale gives us a unique opportunity to drive positive change for society. Our networks keep family, friends, businesses and governments connected and we play a vital role in keeping economies running and the functioning of critical sectors like education and healthcare.

Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Our M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45m people to benefit from access to mobile payments and financial services. We operate mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. As of 31 December 2020, we had over 300m mobile customers, more than 27m fixed broadband customers, over 22m TV customers and we connected more than 118m IoT devices.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope