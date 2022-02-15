Singapore Airlines Signs $2.8B Order for 22 GE9X Engines, Services

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced an additional order for 22 GE9X engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The order, which includes a 12-year GE TrueChoice™ services contract, is valued at U.S.$2.8 billion at list price.

Singapore Airlines has a total of 31 Boeing 777-9 aircraft on order and is scheduled to be the first airline in the Asia Pacific region to operate this new generation widebody aircraft. In 2017, the airline placed an initial order for 40 GE9X engines.

“Singapore Airlines has been a long-standing customer and we are proud to continue to grow our relationship," said GE9X program general manager Mike Hoffmeister. “The GE9X engine offers a combination of power and fuel efficiency that is unmatched in its class.”

Mr. Lau Hwa Peng, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Singapore Airlines, said: “The cutting-edge technologies that have gone into the Boeing 777-9 and the GE9X engines will help SIA to increase our operating efficiencies, lower our fuel burn, and materially reduce our carbon emissions. This will reinforce SIA’s position as a leading global airline, and enable us to capture future growth opportunities.”

The Boeing 777-9 will be the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than any aircraft in its class.

The GE9X is infused with the latest technology from GE’s toolbox, including heat-resistant Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) materials, additively-manufactured parts and lean-burn combustion that helps improve fuel efficiency.

With an overall pressure ratio of 60:1, the GE9X engine has the highest pressure ratio of any commercial aircraft engine in service. The GE9X offers the lowest NOx emissions in its class[i], and is the quietest GE engine ever produced[ii].

Like all GE commercial engines, both the GE9X and GE90 are compatible with any approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.

[i] achieving 55% below current NOx regulatory requirements

[ii] pounds of thrust per decibel

* TrueChoice is a trademark of General Electric Company

About Singapore Airlines

The SIA Group’s history dates to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity.

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.ge.com/aviation. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter at http://twitter.com/GEAviation and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/GEAviation.