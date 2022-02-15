Bluewave Accelerates Growth with Telapprise Acquisition

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluewave Technology Group (“Bluewave”), an innovative, high-growth technology advisory and lifecycle management company, today announced it acquired Telapprise, a technology advisory and expense management firm. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This acquisition is Bluewave’s sixth since its launch and a critical step in Bluewave’s growth strategy supported by the recent capital raise of $75 million.

Telapprise, founded by Davin Lundy and Marko Spremo in 2002, serves over 500 medium-to-large enterprise businesses with several offerings, including solution development, sourcing services, and technology expense management. Like other firms of similar size, Telapprise was challenged to scale its business as an independent company. After exploring options, it selected Bluewave for its commitment to being a steward of Telapprise’s business and its shared vision to streamline the technology transformation process for enterprise customers.

“Our goal is to build an innovative, intelligent, and simplified strategy that will reshape how companies manage services and technology,” said Seth Penland, CEO of Bluewave. “We are only investing in companies with a focus on optimizing customer experience through integrated solutions and Telapprise is the perfect example of that. The expertise that the Telapprise team brings to Bluewave will be especially invaluable in our technology assessment and technology expense management practice areas.”

“It was crucial that we found the right partner that shared our belief that technology should provide companies with reliable and predictable outcomes, not added stress or wasted time and money,” said Marko Spremo, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Telapprise. “Enterprises need a strategic advisor throughout the technology lifecycle to simplify the process and deliver value. Bluewave has a similar customer-obsessed culture and strategy for success. Joining forces with them gives us the resources to make our vision a reality.”

“Technology transformation is complex and requires experts across the technology stack—in integrations, telecom, mobile, cloud, and expense management. By joining Bluewave, we now have a deeper bench of specialized resources that will enable us to work with our clients to optimize their technology investments continuously,” said Davin Lundy, Founder & Vice President, Client Services at Telapprise. “We put our clients’ goals at the center of everything we do. I am pleased we will get to continue that mission now under the Bluewave name.”

All Telapprise employees will integrate into the Bluewave team, including sales, solution architects, TEM/WEM operations, and both Spremo and Lundy will join the Bluewave leadership team. Spremo will serve as Bluewave’s Vice President of Sales Strategy, and Lundy as Vice President of Operations Strategy.

ABOUT BLUEWAVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Bluewave is a premier technology advisory and lifecycle management company with a comprehensive approach to optimizing clients’ ability to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Bluewave streamlines the technology buying and management process for businesses of all sizes across the United States with four key services: Technology Evaluation, Strategic Sourcing, Expense Management, and Operations Support. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, network, security, and collaboration service providers to develop the best solution while maximizing the clients’ technology investment. Learn more at www.bluewave.net.

ABOUT TELAPPRISE

Telapprise is an IT advisory and business solution organization, partnering with leading businesses and providers in their transformation journey across their business network, communication, digital workplace, mobility, security and IoT solutions initiatives. We work with our customers to break free from the pain of technology lifecycle management by proactively identifying and sidestepping common project pitfalls that results in an average of 12.4x return on investment through lower costs.