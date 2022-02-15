Fortanix Reports Stellar Year with Record Sales and Customer Wins

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security™ company, today announced another record year for sales, customer wins and workforce expansion. During the fiscal year ended Jan 31, 2022, Fortanix sales grew 2.5X, the number of customers doubled, and the workforce doubled as well compared to the previous fiscal year. Further, Fortanix attracted a strategic investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc., the not-for-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies, during this period.

“Thanks to our more than 100 customers around the world, Fortanix was able to achieve a record year on multiple fronts,” said Ambuj Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Fortanix. “I am very grateful for what we were able to achieve, and truly believe that with our pioneering technology, the strength of our partnerships, and our world-class team, we are well positioned for even greater things in the year ahead.”

Expanded Leadership Team

Fortanix expanded its executive leadership team to drive future growth with the addition of Scott Hoard, Area Vice President of Americas Channels, and Patrick Conte, Vice President of Business Development, New Products. Prior to joining Fortanix, Hoard held senior roles in Corelight Inc., Kenna Security, A10, and Barracuda Networks, among other technology companies. Conte returns to Fortanix after a stint with Opsani, where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to that he held senior positions in HyTrust, Azul Systems, Cisco, Cobalt Networks, Sun Microsystems and other technology companies.

Powerful New Solutions

In July 2021, Fortanix introduced its Data Security Manager solution as a cloud-delivered service. DSM SaaS is the first and only multicloud data security solution certified to the rigorous FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standard, and provides the fastest and easiest path for enterprises to achieve the highest levels of data security for public cloud, SaaS, hybrid cloud, and on-premises applications.

Also, in November 2021, Fortanix introduced Confidential AI, a new software and infrastructure subscription service that leverages its industry-leading confidential computing to help data teams in regulated, privacy-sensitive industries such as healthcare and financial services develop and deploy richer data models, as well as to keep data models secure.

New Partnerships and Integrations

One of Fortanix’s strengths is the quality of its ecosystem, and integrations with other industry-leading platforms to reduce complexity and simplify data protection wherever it may be.

In July 2021, Fortanix announced an integration with ServiceNow to provide customers with greater security and control over their ServiceNow data. Fortanix DSM SaaS became the first independent integration with ServiceNow Database Encryption, with the ability to get it up and running in minutes.

Next, in September 2021, Fortanix announced a partnership with Snowflake to provide an easy-to-implement, and low-cost external “Tokenization as a Service” that could also be up and running in minutes without the need for hardware installation or perpetual license.

In October 2021, Fortanix integrated its DSM Platform (SaaS/On-Prem) with Google Workspace Client-side encryption, enabling Google Workspace users to retain sole authority and control over the cryptographic keys for encrypting data and documents on Google Workspace with enhanced key management.

Lastly, in January 2022, Fortanix added support for AWS Nitro Enclaves, enabling enterprises to more easily preserve privacy, and securely process sensitive data and applications within AWS Nitro Enclaves using Fortanix Data Security Manager and Fortanix Confidential Computing Manager.

Ease of Consumption

Fortanix is committed to ensuring ease of access and the smooth delivery of services that are critical for data protection, wherever it may be.

In that endeavor, Fortanix announced expanded security offerings available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling global Microsoft Azure customers to gain access to Fortanix and take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development.

Fortanix also launched the Fortanix Partners First Program, a channel partner initiative to grow their business by helping customers protect their data in the cloud.

Industry Recognitions

Fortanix’s market leadership and innovative, best-in-class solutions have received multiple accolades since its inception. That trend continues with recent recognitions that Fortanix has received including, the Cybersecurity Excellence GOLD Award for the company, 2021 TMC Cybersecurity Excellence Award and 2021 CyberSecured Award for its DSM SaaS product, and BIG Innovation Award for its Confidential AI product.

About Fortanix

Fortanix® is the data-first multicloud security company. As the industry’s first and largest provider of confidential computing solutions, Fortanix decouples data security from infrastructure. Fortanix solutions empower organizations with centralized controls to secure data spread across clouds, applications, SaaS, databases, and data centers. Over a hundred enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for cloud security and privacy. Fortanix investors include Intel Capital, Foundation Capital, Neotribe Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com.