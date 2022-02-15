Alida to Pilot a 4-Day Work Week For All Employees

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM) software, today announced it will be piloting a 4-day work week for all employees kicking off in July 2022. The company made the decision after listening to employee feedback using its own Voice of Employee technology. The program will act as a trial to better understand how the organization and its people respond to a 4-day work week, with the hope to make it a permanent part of its benefits program and culture.

“The pandemic has been a real trigger for rethinking the world of work. We’ve been listening to our employees over the past year and have heard how they want and need more flexibility to take better care of their mental health,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “Employees today are juggling burnout, constantly changing government restrictions and their families’ health and safety. Our goal with this trial is to further establish a culture where we celebrate balance with increased flexibility and trust, resulting in happier and more productive employees.”

The company will use the next few months to prepare for the shift in business operations before launching the pilot in July. All employees will maintain their full salary and benefits during the pilot and the initiative will begin with employees taking Fridays off. Alida will measure success based on productivity and business results, in addition to leveraging its Alida TXM platform to gather feedback on employee happiness levels.

“It’s time that companies meet employees where they are when it comes to work,” said Hermina Khara, SVP of People and Culture. “We believe that our employees can make the best decisions for themselves on how and when they work. We want to give them further opportunity to nurture their mental and physical well-being so they can bring their best selves to work. Piloting a 4-day work week is a bold step for Alida, and we’re anticipating it will be a great success.”

With a rich heritage and a start-up mentality, Alida is looking for people with a fresh perspective, a collaborative mindset, and a sense of relentless curiosity.

