Priority Power Advises United Salt Hockley on a Renewable Energy Contract With TXU Energy

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Power Management, LLC (“Priority Power”), an independent energy services provider offering smart energy solutions and streamlined transitions to carbon neutrality, advised and represented United Salt Hockley, LLC (“United Salt”) on a 100 percent renewable energy contract signed with TXU Energy to power its salt mine in Hockley, TX and corporate headquarters in Houston. United Salt is part of a family of companies with a long history of producing high quality salts used in a broad variety of applications. Their products are sold under the United Salt Corporation brands.

United Salt will secure certified renewable Texas wind and solar resources from TXU Energy to cover its energy usage. Over the life of the contract, approximately 25 million kilowatt hours of certified clean renewable energy will be supplied. This is equivalent to the reduction of approximately 10,000 metric tons in CO2 emissions or the annual electricity consumption of 1,900 homes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Marcie Peters, President of United Salt Corporation said, “At United Salt Corporation, we’re proud to advance the protection of the earth’s natural resources. Sustainable business initiatives, like reducing our carbon footprint, will help us meet the needs of future generations. We’re delighted that products from the Hockley facility will be produced with renewable energy, and we are proud of their commitment to a cleaner environment.”

“When companies the size of United Salt transition to clean energy, it has a huge impact on not just the environment but the confidence the public has in the entire industry,” said John Bick, Chief Commercial Officer of Priority Power. “We are excited to continue to advise on sustainability solutions, because we know the positive ripple effects they have from both the corporate and ESG perspective.”

Gabe Castro, TXU Energy’s Senior Vice President of Business Markets, said, “We applaud United Salt for being trail-blazers in the salt production industry and taking this important step on behalf of the environment and their fellow Texans. We have no doubt this deal will be a building block for continued growth and success in both their sustainability initiatives and their overall business.”

About Priority Power

Priority Power is an independent energy solutions provider focused on energy infrastructure, energy transition program management, market intelligence operations, and energy structuring. Priority Power serves over 6,700 clients, totaling $2.7 billion in energy spend and 94 TWh of electricity managed across 31 states. The Company prioritizes energy efficiency and seeks to leverage its engineering, procurement, construction, and market expertise to aid in decarbonization of the industrial economy. For more information on Priority Power, please visit www.prioritypower.com.

About United Salt Corporation

United Salt Corporation is a privately-owned seller of salt products used in the production of food, chemical processing, oilfield drilling and production fluids, deicing, agricultural feed, and industrial and residential water softening. In business since 1928, the Company is based in Houston, Texas. Its salt products are produced at facilities located in Hockley and Baytown, Texas; Saltville, Virginia; and Carlsbad, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.unitedsalt.com.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. They’re passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of their customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit www.txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004