Geotab Implements Fleet Management Solution for the British Antarctic Survey

Pistenbully traverse team returning to Halley VI Station, flying the Geotab flag. At the end of each trip the machines will undergo routine maintenance and repairs at Halley's workshops, prior to resupply and preparation for the next adventure. (Photo: Business Wire)

Deep Field traverse team of four Pistenbully tractors. Each tows Lehman Sledge units containing living quarters, equipment, supplies and fuel required for the weeks or months they will be traveling.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab Inc., a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced it is implementing a fleet management platform for British Antarctic Survey (BAS), an interdisciplinary research organization with research stations in the world’s polar regions. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Geotab is providing in-depth vehicle telematics data analysis for BAS’ diverse fleet of Antarctic vehicles, including snowmobiles, snow groomers, and tractors, for their latest arduous research expedition to the Antarctic this month.

A Geotab GO device has also been fitted to Britain’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, and is being used to plan, track and manage the progress of all of the ship’s polar research expeditions. You can track the ship’s progress through its time-lapsed webcam as it makes its journey through the Antarctic.

Often located thousands of miles away from the main research stations, the team is reliant on efficient communications to ensure safety and to promote the most sustainable use of fleet machinery during their research. On one of the most pristine, untouched continents on the planet, Antarctic research is instrumental in discovering the primary causes and effects of climate change.

In the past, BAS scientists and support teams relied on a high frequency (HF) radio in emergencies. Every time teams stopped, they would have to erect a rig to maintain communication with research stations, a complex task when faced with sub-zero temperatures, rough terrain, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Now, the BAS team is working with Geotab to provide a tailored solution to address their unique challenges and leverage the power of deriving powerful vehicle information data. The Geotab solution, with a modified GO9 telematics plug-in device, will be housed in a custom-built mounting box, ruggedized to protect it from extreme temperatures and conditions. Used in millions of vehicles every day, it includes a variety of real-time telematics functions such as monitoring and diagnostics, operator management, fuel management, staff health and safety management, and dynamic vehicle scheduling for the entire expedition.

The work of the BAS team helps governments and businesses set policies that shape their environmental commitments for the future of our planet, and forms the essential groundwork for the science behind climate conference discussions, such as the recently held COP26 in Glasgow.

With five research stations across the Antarctic and sub-Antarctic and research teams that frequently travel on deep-field expeditions for weeks at a time, it presents enormous connectivity challenges in areas that are ‘off grid’ - without any cell infrastructure and hundreds, if not thousands of miles away from the nearest sign of civilization.

By integrating the MyGeotab fleet management software with the BAS’s mapping system, every single vehicle journey can be tracked accurately, pinpointing the estimated time of departure and arrival, real-time latitude and longitude coordinates, and stops made along the way. Most importantly, the monitoring tool can also function as a distress beacon via the simple push of a button, to assist with the safety of the scientific teams in some of the harshest and remote areas of the planet.

Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab, said, “BAS’ commitment to excellence in science is universally recognized and respected, and this international collaboration presents an opportunity to support greater research and development across polar regions. We are delighted to provide our telematics technology and support BAS in their sustainability efforts. Their research into climate change is so important and will undoubtedly benefit governmental bodies, policy-makers, business leaders and citizens around the world.”

For BAS, an organization focused on environmental science, the solution has addressed issues surrounding fuel efficiency and refill locations to encourage more sustainable operations. It has also enabled the organization to better plan and monitor their trips, to further minimize their environmental impact in the polar region.

Ben Norrish, Head of Vehicle Engineering at BAS, said, “It’s our primary goal to make working remotely, deep-field in the Antarctic safer, more efficient and carbon accountable going forward. Using this technology allows us to achieve all three. Having the ability to live track teams on the ice is a huge asset to route planning and safety of the teams with an added benefit of peace of mind to each person on the ice knowing that if they get into trouble, a search and rescue can be deployed fast and accurately to save lives.”

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

British Antarctic Survey (BAS), an institute of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and part of UKRI, delivers and enables world-leading interdisciplinary research in the Polar Regions. Its skilled science and support staff based in Cambridge, Antarctica and the Arctic, work together to deliver research that uses the Polar Regions to advance our understanding of Earth as a sustainable planet. Through its extensive logistic capability and know-how, BAS facilitates access for the British and international science community to the UK polar research operation. Numerous national and international collaborations, combined with an excellent infrastructure help sustain a world leading position for the UK in Antarctic affairs. For more information visit our website www.bas.ac.uk or social media; TW @BAS_news, FB @BritishAntarcticSurvey, LI @british-antarctic-survey, IG @britishantarcticsurvey