QAD’s Jennifer Petrosky to Speak at Women in Manufacturing (WiM) West Regional Conference March 7-8, 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that QAD Director of Life Sciences Jennifer Petrosky will present at the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) West Regional Conference in Seattle, March 7-8, 2022.

Ms. Petrosky’s presentation, “Digital Transformation in Life Sciences Manufacturing,” will focus on how digital software technologies for manufacturing, engineering and quality assurance are enabling organizations to remove obstacles, automate common tasks and workflows, collaborate, and deliver innovative medical devices, diagnostics and therapies faster than ever before. Example use cases include a global cell and gene therapy manufacturer optimizing production planning to better target local, personalized treatments, and a regional medical device manufacturer supporting big demands with integrated financials, manufacturing, quality and regulatory reporting.

“Digital transformation and the application of software technologies like automation, modeling and simulation, and 3D printing are bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.,” said Petrosky. “Empowering individuals with technologies that support their local community needs has never been more important to our economy and to our lives.”

WiM West is a regional conference for manufacturing professionals who are navigating the way through their careers — whether it be in production, the C-Suite or anywhere in between.

QAD solutions for Life Sciences and Medical Device companies provide industry-specific functionalities to meet the continually evolving requirements of medical device, pharmaceutical and biotech regulations including FDA’s 21 CFR Part 11 and ISO 13485. QAD’s full-featured, Adaptive ERP in the cloud includes integrated quality and manufacturing automation solutions to ensure high quality and reduce time-to-market for both global and growing life sciences and medical device manufacturers.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

