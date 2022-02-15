A Thing of Beauty: Mary Kay Inc. Garners Five Top Employer Awards in Early 2022 Throughout U.S., Europe, and Malaysia

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pink collar workers around the world have spoken: Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship development company, has again been voted a top place to work. In the first 60 days of 2022, the brand has garnered five prestigious employer awards through Forbes and Kincentric in the United States, Europe, Czech Republic, Spain, and Malaysia. The recognition comes on the heels of several other employment honors earned throughout the past three years.

Forbes Best Employers of 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 1,000 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. This isn’t the first time Mary Kay has landed a coveted Forbes employer list—recently, Forbes has also named Mary Kay a Best Mid-Size Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women.

Mary Kay’s Kincentric employer awards in Europe, Czech Republic, Spain and Malaysia are a result of a robust assessment that measures and identifies organizations who have transformed their people practices to drive better business results. According to Kincentric, almost 8 of 10 participating Mary Kay employees responded “yes” when asked: “ Mary Kay inspires me to do my best work every day,” and 87% of employees responded affirmatively to the statement: “ This organization’s mission provides meaningful direction to me.” That’s 19 points higher than the Kincentric global average.

“ Mary Kay is honored to once again be recognized for industry-leading employee practices and engagement scores,” said Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “ Our people are the foundation of the incredible work we do around the world and are the reason we’ve remained a top beauty brand nearly 60 years after our founding. We have a simple employment philosophy at Mary Kay: if our employees come to work every day convinced they’re helping make the world a better place, then we’re on the right track.”

That philosophy has informed every internal employee decision over six decades. As a result, 41% of Mary Kay employees globally have been with the company for over ten years, 75% of new roles are promoted from within, and the brand offers several programs aimed at professional development, innovative thinking, and employee well-being. Mary Kay offers employees a robust menu of affordable medical, dental and vision benefits, life insurance, savings accounts for healthcare and dependent care, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, and a retirement savings plan that includes both a 401k and a generous profit-sharing program. This commitment to sharing success is a cornerstone of Mary Kay’s commitment to the people who enable it.

“ I’m perhaps most proud of our diversity efforts,” added Sellers. “ As part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, more than 1,000 of our leaders have taken unconscious bias training with more on the way. We also enlist the help of third-party business verification and diversity data vendors to assess our supply chain to ensure we’re appropriately representing women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses.”

As of March 2021, 61% of Mary Kay’s global workforce is female and 64% of market leaders are female.

About Mary Kay

