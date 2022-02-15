Amentum Completes Acquisition of PAE

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor to the U.S. and allied governments, announced today that it has closed its acquisition of PAE Incorporated (“PAE”), a global leader in delivering innovative mission-critical solutions to the U.S. government and its allies on all seven continents.

The combination with PAE adds to and enhances Amentum’s industry-leading capabilities, including the areas of synthetic training, sensor-based technologies, intelligence, cyber and IT, spectrum and electronic warfare, secure satellite communication connectivity, space operations, environmental solutions, asset management, and mission support. Additionally, with more than $9 billion of combined revenue over the last 12 months, Amentum’s scale and diversity is further distinguished among leading solution providers for the U.S. government.

“Acquiring PAE is a meaningful step forward in our commitment to being the best partner to our clients,” said John Vollmer, Amentum’s CEO. “We look forward to bringing the best people and the most differentiated solutions to support our clients’ success across defense and civilian agencies, while accelerating our growth in intelligence and technology services.”

The all-cash transaction for all outstanding shares of common stock of PAE is valued at approximately $1.9 billion, including the assumption of debt and certain fees.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., Amentum employs approximately 57,000 people on all seven continents. Visit amentum.com to explore how Amentum delivers excellence for its customers’ most vital missions.