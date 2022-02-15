TXOG Partners with Dr. Lisa Gardner to Drive Awareness for Medical Cannabis in Fort Worth, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced its collaboration with Dr. Lisa Gardner, co-founder of Thrive Medical Cannabis and Thrive Apothecary in Fort Worth, Texas, to educate qualifying patients about the benefits of medical cannabis. As a 20-year, board-certified and nationally recognized physician, Dr. Gardner consults with patients to prescribe and raise awareness of medical cannabis, its accessibility and its potential to treat various conditions under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program (CUP).

Thrive Apothecary was founded in 2018 by Dr. Gardner and her husband, Trey Phillips, a retired sergeant with the Fort Worth Police Department. Their pursuit of better patient care was born from a growing dissatisfaction with the reliance on and long-term impacts of prescription drug therapies and pharmaceuticals.

“I was shocked at the long-held misconceptions surrounding cannabis after beginning my research. Studies and data have proven the benefits of the plant: This is real medicine and a safe, legitimate treatment option that can help so many Texans,” said Dr. Gardner. “I saw patients in my own practice who, no matter how well they were managing their conditions, were still struggling with symptoms like pain, insomnia and anxiety. They found that medical cannabis significantly improved their symptoms and gave them their lives back.”

In late 2021, Dr. Gardner and Phillips launched Thrive Medical Cannabis, a service administering medical cannabis prescriptions to eligible Texans with qualifying conditions under the CUP. Through virtual and in-person consultations, the company provides a straightforward, simple approval process for patients to obtain medical cannabis prescriptions as well as follow-up appointments to ensure patients achieve their desired results.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine,” Dr. Gardner continued. “I challenge my fellow physicians to learn about medical cannabis as an alternative, effective treatment. Return to the reason you became a doctor: To help people who are in need. It’s time for Texans to be brave, put health care first and educate themselves so they can make the best decisions about their health.”

Dr. Gardner and the Thrive team work with TXOG to provide patients access to TXOG’s high-quality, life-changing gummy, tincture and lozenge products.

“Dr. Gardner’s approach to putting patients first and educating physicians about the power and truth of this plant mirrors our commitment to the state of Texas,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “Historic stigma surrounding medical cannabis is creating legislative and educational roadblocks for patients who deserve access to life-changing medicine. Without Dr. Gardner’s holistic knowledge and efforts, her patients may not have found effective symptom relief to improve their day-to-day lives. We are thankful for her work to educate the Fort Worth community while treating patients with top-of-the-line medicine.”

Thrive Apothecary has served as a TXOG prescription pick-up location since October 2021, offering TXOG patients a convenient way to access their medicine locally every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. To learn more about Thrive Medical Cannabis, visit www.thrivemedicalcannabis.com.

If you are a physician interested in the Compassionate Use Program, learn how to get involved on the TXOG website here. TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com, for pick up at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in North Austin, Addison, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Wichita Falls. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.