Personalis Announces Collaboration with UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center for Clinical Genomic Testing and Research into Composite Biomarkers and Minimal Residual Disease Detection

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support clinical diagnostic testing in patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The collaboration will bring Personalis’ leading comprehensive genomic tumor profiling test to UC San Diego health care professionals and their cancer patients to help guide FDA-approved therapy decisions, as well as clinical trial treatment options.

“We are excited to collaborate with Moores Cancer Center to provide a comprehensive tumor immunogenomic profiling test to guide cancer patient treatment. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to accelerate access to diagnostic testing for patients with advanced cancer, as well as to work with investigators to develop novel composite biomarkers to improve patient outcomes in the future,” said Richard Chen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP of R&D of Personalis.

The Personalis test is one of the most advanced tumor profiling tests available today, providing full exome and transcriptome information across all human genes, and offering clinically important information to help identify appropriate therapies and clinical trials for individual cancer patients. The comprehensiveness of the test, and its unique ability to simultaneously characterize both tumor and immune genomics, will deliver better options for current cancer patients, while enabling UC San Diego and Personalis to work together on developing advanced composite biomarkers and on clinical research that may improve care in the future.

In addition to advanced biomarker work, the collaboration will include research studies for high sensitivity minimal residual disease (MRD) and cancer recurrence detection with a newly launched liquid biopsy assay. The Personalis liquid biopsy assay is designed to achieve MRD sensitivity down to the 1 part-per-million range, an approximately 10- to 100-fold improvement over other available technologies. This is expected to enable earlier detection across a broader variety of cancers and stages, including typically challenging early-stage cancers.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

