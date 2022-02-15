Zettaset Announces Expanded Collaboration with Red Hat to Bring Full Disk Encryption to Red Hat Enterprise Linux

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zettaset, a leading provider of data protection solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat to bring its next generation XCrypt Full Disk Encryption solution to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) operating system. This new release from Zettaset delivers improved data security features within enterprise Linux environments to help customers meet end-to-end data protection requirements and better protect their digital assets.

“Data protection is a priority for many organizations as they scale into the cloud, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers a more secure and consistent backbone for innovation across hybrid multicloud environments,” said Aaron Levey, Head of Security Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. “By collaborating with leading data protection companies within the Red Hat partner ecosystem, such as Zettaset, we are able to offer customers greater choice and flexibility to meet their unique security and business needs.”

Zettaset XCrypt Full Disk and OS Encryption is certified to run on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and is now available in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog. Zettaset’s solution running on Linux helps expand data protection to not only protect data on data volumes, but also data on system volumes, including sensitive data within the operating system itself and any data created by a given system or application. These capabilities are especially pivotal in edge environments, and the expansion of data protection to the operating system level empowers customers with a single encryption solution for end-to-end server and complete environment protection.

“Our team has made some incredible advancements in the data protection space over the past few years, and in our conversations with customers and partners, we recognized a clear gap in data security strategies: protection for the operating systems themselves,” said Tim Reilly, CEO, Zettaset. “By leveraging our newly-enhanced Full Disk Encryption Solution, our customers are able to fill the need of data protection within a Zero Trust architecture by protecting the copious amount of data within the operating systems powering their devices, and also all of the data they generate on a daily basis.”

Zettaset’s suite of encryption products empowers customers to optimize their data protection processes by enabling them to encrypt all their data, no matter how it is stored, and manage their encryption solutions with ease. Zettaset’s XCrypt Encryption products and its Encryption Management Console are infinitely scalable and easy to deploy, delivering unmatched time-to-value for organizations with even the most complex infrastructures.

