Unitron Group B.V. Chooses FactoryLogix’ MES For Medical Device Manufacturing

BICESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Operations Management Software (MOM/MES), announces that Unitron Group B.V. has selected the FactoryLogix IIoT-based MES solution for their factory in the Netherlands.

With over 30 years of experience in manufacturing complex mechatronic and electronic equipment, Unitron is dedicated to creating life-science devices in areas including electrophysiology, optics, ventilators, and heating. With certification to ISO 13485 and Ordinance 169 and compliancy to FDA, Unitron specializes in efficient scalability from prototype to volume for the medical market, covering the European, American, and Japanese markets.

Producing more than 250 different products each year, Unitron’s goal was to implement a modern, IIoT platform-based Smart MES solution, replacing their older system that worked together with an in-house solution.

“In our highly regulated industry, it became essential to streamline our engineering operations, through the implementation of interactive electronic assembly documentation, as well as also providing holistic traceability, which demonstrates compliance,” explains Mario Steel, Operations Manager at Unitron Group B.V., who continues, “We found confidence in Aegis’ proven track record in the Medical market and strong customer base in Europe.”

As progress is made towards Industry 4.0, FactoryLogix works “out-of-the-box” to make the most out of data available on the shop-floor and within the enterprise, enabling Unitron to adapt and evolve operations very quickly, retaining focus on specific needs of their customers.

Daniel Walls, Managing Director EMEA at Aegis Software, states, “We are proud to be working with Unitron, who are helping take global healthcare to the next level in this crucial medical sector. Now more than ever, excellent manufacturing operations, building products with outstanding quality and reliability, is critical to all of us.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based Manufacturing Operations Management platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform helps companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Unitron Group B.V.

Headquartered in IJzendijke in The Netherlands, Unitron develops and produces high-quality life science devices, always focusing on innovation, quality, and flexibility. With more than 60 professionals, Unitron works on high-end life-science products that everyone can depend on and act as a sustainable partner for several major players in the medical field. Together with them, Unitron strives for the best possible care experience. For more information, please visit https://www.unitron.nl/en/.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,200 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.