Exactech Announces Preferred Relationship with Permedica S.p.A. in Spain

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation and smart technologies for joint replacement is proud to announce a preferred relationship with Permedica S.p.A. to distribute hip replacement products in Spain.

The portfolio complements Exactech’s existing portfolio in Spain by adding Permedica’s novel, 3D-printed cup, extensive liner options including ceramic, vitamin E cross-linked and dual mobility, as well as a wide range of stem options.

“The addition of these products strengthens our position in the Spanish market by providing us access to a complete European hip portfolio. I look forward to the opportunity to serve more patients with these complementary implants,” said Nicolas Hohl, director of sales and market development for EMEA at Exactech.

“This partnership enhances our national Spanish position in the recon business, providing significant opportunities for both Exactech and Permedica to grow together in the coming years,” said Permedica Sales Manager Federico Perego. “Moreover, the goal of this important agreement is to promote quality products and build solid bases to further spread innovative solutions that can help more patients.”

The innovative TRASER® technology creates implants with the Selective Laser Melting additive technology, printing them layer by layer, using Ti6Al4V powder.

“Initial and long-term fixation and osseointegration are key to restoring hip joint function,” said Dr C. Esteve Balzola, chief of the orthopedic and traumatology department of the Hospital del Vendrell in Tarragona, who was among the first to use the product in the country. “The Jump Cup Traser technology helps achieve this objective and provides intraoperative flexibility with various options in friction couples and the possibility of dual mobility.”

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.