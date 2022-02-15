GoCo Announces Partnership With Checkr for Seamlessly Integrated Background Checks

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoCo.io, a leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced a new integration with Checkr, the leading provider of modern and compliant background checks for employers.

“Background checks are a critical part of the recruitment process, and we’re very excited to round out our employee management platform with a fully integrated background check experience inside of GoCo,” said Michael Gugel, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GoCo.

As a market leader in HR, GoCo provides a consolidated experience for all aspects of employee management, including hiring, onboarding, benefits, time tracking, and more. With the new Checkr integration, administrators can order a background check for a new hire directly from GoCo’s Hiring Workflow. The candidate will automatically receive a notification prompting them to submit information to Checkr, and initiate the background check process. Once complete, the results of the check will automatically appear on the employee’s profile in GoCo.

“This integration is another step forward in our mission to eliminate manual HR tasks so HR professionals can focus on making work a better place,” Gugel said. “Every minute that we can save HR on tasks like background checks is a minute that could be spent focusing on people, which is what we’re truly passionate about.”

GoCo’s integration with Checkr is available now. To learn more about GoCo and see a demo of the Checkr integration, visit goco.io/checkr-integration/.

About GoCo

GoCo.io is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease of use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoCo’s mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR to make work a better place.

Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so SMBs don’t have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io.