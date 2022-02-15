PCI Pal® Announces New Global Partnership with VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP) – the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions – today announced a partnership with Customer Experience as a Service specialist and Amazon Connect expert, VoiceFoundry – a TTEC Digital company. The partnership with VoiceFoundry will also provide TTEC Group companies with access to PCI Pal services.

VoiceFoundry specializes in the comprehensive design and delivery of Amazon Connect, a cloud-based enterprise contact center solution used by enterprises around the world. It is uniquely focused on helping businesses improve customer engagement and the contact center experience through customized solutions that empower businesses to deliver intelligent and dynamic customer experiences across all channels by leveraging Amazon Connect.

With PCI Pal being one of the first secure payment providers available in Amazon Connect, the partnership enables VoiceFoundry to offer customers additional options for payment security and compliance, as part of its contact center offer.

Darren Gill, CRO, PCI Pal said, “We are delighted to announce VoiceFoundry as a global PCI Pal partner; there is great synergy between the two organizations. As an industry leader in deploying Amazon Connect and other AWS services, VoiceFoundry will be able to integrate the PCI Pal secure payment solutions to help enterprises improve customer engagement and comply with PCI DSS rules, while maximizing the benefits of AWS.”

Dan Bloy, Executive Director at VoiceFoundry, said, “We are passionate about customer experience and, with a deep legacy of over 40 years in the contact center environment, we have the expertise to help organizations successfully navigate the key technologies needed to deliver an exceptional customer experience, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). This includes PCI Pal’s multi-award winning suite of secure omnichannel payment solutions.”

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.