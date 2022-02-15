Michigan Kidney Consultants and St. Clair Nephrology Team with Strive Health to Launch Innovative Kidney Care Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michigan Kidney Consultants and St. Clair Nephrology – two of the state’s largest independent nephrology practices – have teamed with Strive Health to deliver higher-quality, cost-effective kidney care to Medicare beneficiaries in Michigan. The nephrology groups have partnered with Strive, a national leader in value-based kidney care, to jointly pursue and manage global risk-based payment models starting with the launch of a new Medicare program that incentivizes providers to delay the progression of kidney disease to kidney failure.

Under the partnership, the nephrology groups and Strive take responsibility for the total cost and quality of care for their patients and, in exchange, receive a portion of the Medicare savings they achieve. Strive manages the partnership, providing nephrologists with a unique array of resources designed to enable success in value-based payment models.

“Strive’s solution is integrated into our practice, which allows our clinicians to adapt for these models while having the support of Strive’s robust infrastructure,” said Dr. Fahd M. Al-Saghir of Michigan Kidney Consultants. “We are confident that this new approach will allow us to improve outcomes, deliver a better patient experience and lower costs.”

Strive will provide Michigan Kidney Consultants and St. Clair Nephrology with access to data and technology resources, administrative support, management expertise and an interdisciplinary clinical care team that includes care coordinators, nurse practitioners, dietitians, pharmacists and licensed clinical social workers. These team members serve as an extension of the nephrologist’s office and help manage comorbidities, such as diabetes, that can impact a patient’s overall health.

“Taking on risk contracts can be challenging for independent practices that are excellent at patient care, but often lack the resources to make value-based arrangements work,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO and co-founder of Strive Health. “Our comprehensive, wrap-around services and technology allow providers to offer more holistic care and better position themselves for success in new payment models.”

With more than 20 offices combined, Michigan and St. Clair Nephrology cover a large footprint in Metro Detroit and surrounding areas. The alliance of these two independent groups demonstrates their shared commitment to delivering value-based care to patients throughout the Southeast Michigan community. The CDC estimates that kidney disease affects 37 million adults or 15% of U.S. adults, including more than 38% of those over 65 years old. Kidney disease drives $410 billion of unmanaged annual medical spend, illustrating the need for payment models that are based on outcomes.

“The convergence of risk-based nephrology models and the infrastructure provided by Strive presents a significant opportunity for our practice to grow, diversify and lead in the next generation of kidney care,” said Dr. Jukaku Tayeb, of St. Clair Nephrology.

ABOUT STRIVE HEALTH

Strive Health is the nation’s leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's core solutions include Population Health, Strive Care Partners™ (a value-based nephrology platform) and Complete Dialysis. Using a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers and next-generation dialysis services, Strive forms an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, Alphabet’s CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done. For more information, visit Twitter, LinkedIn or www.strivehealth.com, or email info@strivehealth.com.