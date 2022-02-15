MOCA Financial Enhances Its Digital-First NextGen Card-Based Payment Platform With Atomic’s Automated Direct Deposit Acquisition Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a Digital-First Next-Generation Card-Based Payment Platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Atomic to provide automated direct deposit acquisition to MOCA clients.

Today, a financial institution’s ability to capture a payroll direct deposit is directly correlated with an account’s profitability. Payroll direct deposits typically ensure that most of a customer’s debit card spend and the interchange revenue that goes with it will accrue to the institution. That is why MOCA is focused on helping its clients attract and retain payroll direct deposits.

Atomic digitizes payroll connectivity, turning the inefficient, highly fragmented manual process of setting up direct deposit into a friction-free, everyday experience. Along with MOCA’s PromptPay™ service, which allows a customer to get paid up to two days early, Atomic’s seamless solution gives MOCA’s clients a significant advantage in attracting and retaining payroll direct deposits.

“MOCA constantly looks for ways to give our clients a competitive edge. Our NextGen Card-Based Payment Platform provides advanced features and functionality that help our clients become the transaction account of choice,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. “It makes sense that we would partner with Atomic to enable our clients to capture more payroll direct deposits, more debit card transactions, and more of the accompanying interchange revenue.”

“Atomic's payroll connectivity is creating the next generation of bank accounts that help financial institutions accelerate the path to account profitability,” said Lindsay Davis, Head of Markets at Atomic. “Atomic’s customers have seen as much as a 75% lift on direct deposit acquisition when benchmarked to other solutions. We look forward to partnering with MOCA to help financial institutions deliver the digital-first experience their customers expect.”

Given how critical it is for financial institutions to capture payroll direct deposits, MOCA expects demand for this new feature to be strong. “Combining our PromptPay feature that allows a customer to get paid up to two days early with Atomic’s solution for digital direct deposit represents another win for our clients,” added Burns.

About Atomic

Atomic is the market leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by more than 40 financial institutions, fintech and technology firms, including 12 of the largest consumer finance apps. Atomic's payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate setting up and updating direct deposits, and automate tax withholdings.

Atomic simplifies complicated payroll integrations with a single API that covers over 450 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms and government systems, Atomic's payroll APIs cover 75% of the U.S. workforce with a combined reach of 125 million workers. Atomic has raised $38.6 million from investors, including Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and Greylock.

For more insight on the intersection of fintech and payroll, you can subscribe to Atomic's Intelligence newsletter.

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 125 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn’t have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.