Worklio Selects Clair as Partner for On-Demand Pay Benefits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clair, a social impact embedded-fintech startup transforming the way that hourly employees get paid, today announced its selection as payroll software leader Worklio’s partner to provide free on-demand pay to its users.

Worklio already offers its clients — which include professional employer organizations, administrative services organizations, and staffing firms — a comprehensive suite of HR capabilities, such as simultaneous payrolls, employee onboarding, time off tracking, workers, compensation, and benefits, all in one powerful platform.

Now with the integration of Clair’s intuitive on-demand pay access technology and associated services, Worklio’s employee users go beyond simply viewing their pay stubs or checking their payroll history, and can directly access cash advances for a portion of their earned wages. The advances can be accessed on a daily basis at thousands of ATMs or by using the Clair debit card for purchases, enabling employees to pay bills or cover unexpected expenses without having to wait for payday or use loans and credit cards.

The Clair service is provided at no cost to either employer or employee, and users never incur hidden costs, transaction fees, interest, or monthly maintenance fees. That allows Worklio’s clients to easily offer hourly workers a valuable financial benefit, helping to reduce absenteeism and turnover while boosting morale, retention, and productivity.

Clair’s technology integrates effortlessly into HR platforms with a complete set of out-of-the box solutions that support different levels of custom integration. Organizations that run payroll on Worklio can immediately start to roll out the Clair service to their workers, without making any changes to existing processes.

“We selected Clair as our partner not just because of their extremely robust technology and user-friendly features, but also because of their mission to drive social change and reimagine the way that America’s hourly workers access their earnings,” said Azadeh Banai, President of Worklio. “Hourly workers strive every day to deliver value for their employers, and thanks to this partnership we will now be able to reward them with easier access to their hard-earned wages.”

“Clair is committed to building a better future for America’s workers, and this partnership will bring our free on-demand pay services to even more workers,” said Nico Simko, CEO and Co-Founder of Clair. “Worklio’s HR platform is already recognized as the industry standard for employers, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them to help hourly workers take control of their finances.”

About Worklio™

Worklio™ is a powerful payroll software purpose-built for PEOs, ASOs and Staffing Firms. The configurable platform includes Payroll, HR, Workers’ Compensation, Benefits and more. Worklio provides an intuitive and user-friendly Software-as-a-Service system to help customers handle the daily challenges of the PEO and ASO industries. For more information, go to http://www.worklio.com.

About Clair

Clair is a New York-based financial technology company that is giving America’s workforce fee-free, early access to their paycheck, right when they need it. Clair On-Demand Pay embeds seamlessly into human capital management and workforce management platforms and upgrades the overall employee experience. For more information, visit getclair.com.