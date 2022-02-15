 MAPCO Express Inc, selects Grabango to Bring Checkout-Free Technology to Its Stores

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grabango, the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing stores, has partnered with MAPCO, the convenience store chain with stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., to add checkout-free operation to its locations, beginning in Tennessee. As shoppers across the U.S. expect more convenient retail experiences, Grabango continues to meet this demand by scaling its business and expanding its footprint with new partnerships.

“Grabango and MAPCO share a vision to simplify things for the on-the-go consumer,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “We are excited to bring checkout-free shopping to a new region. As Grabango enters its fifth major metro area, we are pleased to be able to offer this free service to MAPCO’s customers.”

Grabango’s checkout-free services will be available for shoppers in two Tennessee stores by fall 2022, one of which will be MAPCO’s newly designed format that presents a holistic "store of the future" experience. This marks the first time shoppers in Nashville can save time with checkout-free technology. MAPCO operates more than 330 convenience and fuel retailing stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

“Our team is constantly thinking of ways to always improve MAPCO’s guest experience,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, chief executive officer at MAPCO. “We’re committed to helping our guests take a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services at convenient prices that are more relevant to them, and Grabango’s shopper-focused offering combined with their proven success in the market, is why we’ve chosen them to help us execute on our shared vision.”

Since its founding in 2016, Grabango has been on a mission to improve daily life by eliminating lines and saving people time. The company delivers on this promise by bringing its checkout-free technology to existing stores where people already shop. The seamless shopping experience it delivers is quickly becoming the global standard, and Grabango is leading the market in multi-store rollouts nationally.

To date, Grabango has signed seven major retail partners, including a global top-10 grocer, two Fortune-500 companies, and a Fortune-25 multinational. Combined, the company’s partners represent over 200 million square feet of retail space, and each of these partners has $1 billion or more in annual revenue. Grabango is expanding rapidly and has already deployed 120,000 square feet of shopping floor.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing, large-scale store chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple store chains coast to coast. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA by Energage, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 330 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company. For more information, visit: https://www.mapcorewards.com/