Prodapt and CoreStack Partner to Deliver Multi-Cloud Governance for the TMT Market

BELLEVUE, Wash. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance solutions provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced its partnership with Prodapt, a leading global technology consulting and managed services provider to the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) market. The partnership will enable Prodapt’s customers to optimize cloud operational costs while improving security posture and compliance, as well as to offer automated predictive operations by leveraging underlying NextGen multi-cloud FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions by CoreStack.

CoreStack's solutions provide transformative value to enterprises:

FinOps provides an organization-wide view of cloud spend as well as granular details by cloud, account, subscription, department, tag, region, inventory, and application

SecOps provides a continuous cloud security posture and allows enterprises to gain visibility and insights into threats and vulnerabilities by region, resource, type, and age

CloudOps allows enterprises to break operational siloes by providing a unified and comprehensive view of key cloud operational metrics

"We believe in a holistic consultative approach to continuous and autonomous multi-cloud governance at scale, CoreStack is the perfect match to enhance our managed services offering,” said Rajiv Papneja, SVP and Global Head of Cloud & Network Services at Prodapt. "This partnership enables us to integrate cloud governance into a larger set of services offerings in the technology, media, & telecom space. CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution will help us predict and improve security posture and cloud economics for our enterprise customers.”

"Today’s modern enterprises need a 360-degree visibility across financial, security operations, and cloud operations in an integrated single pane of glass. CoreStack provides that view with its proactive cloud governance solution that prevents and fixes issues before they occur," said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "We are excited to provide our NextGen multi-cloud governance capabilities to enhance Prodapt’s managed services offering for its enterprise customers."

Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Its customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness. Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations.

More information about CoreStack solutions can be found at www.corestack.io

More information about Prodapt offerings can be found at www.prodapt.com

About CoreStack

CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well-Architected Framework. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. The company is backed by the world's leading global venture investors and strategic advisors including the ex-CIO of Microsoft and ex-CEO of Wipro. For more information, visit www.corestack.io

About Prodapt

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt’s customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness. Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt’s customers, today, help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected. Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally. For more information, visit www.prodapt.com