NetWitness Launches New Partner Program for Resellers, Distributors and MSSPs

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetWitness, an RSA business, and globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response services, today unveiled its new Partner Program. The new program is designed to better meet the needs of NetWitness’ ecosystem of channel resellers, distributors, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) working with enterprises around the globe to improve their threat detection and response capabilities. NetWitness’ new Partner Program provides partner organizations with improved and simplified operations and processes, a wider breadth of training and enablement, and enhanced partner marketing opportunities and resources. The new program puts a greater emphasis on education, so that partners can continue addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity concerns of their enterprise customers.

“Cybersecurity is a very dynamic field. As the needs and concerns of customers have progressed and become more advanced, we realized that there was an opportunity to revamp how we work with our partners so that we can continue providing the insight, visibility, and access that our customers require,” said Dave Govan, Chief Revenue Officer of NetWitness. “Our partners play a critical role in enabling enterprises to detect threats and take action to mitigate them, and our new program is now better positioned to support them in this mission.”

New program benefits include:

Increased investment in technical training for partners, including additional educational material, instructor-led training sessions, on-demand sessions, and an improved path to certification, to enhance partner familiarity and proficiency with NetWitness offerings.

Several options for hands-on product demonstrations and trials, both on premise and in the cloud, free of charge, to provide greater access to showcasing the NetWitness Platform in real-world environments.

Simplified rules, protocols, and processes to make it easier for partners to work with NetWitness to close sales.

Additionally, RSA and NetWitness veteran Corné van Rooij has been promoted to lead NetWitness’ worldwide channel organization.

Mr. Govan added, “The success of our new channel program depends on having strong leadership guiding its strategy and execution. Corné has proven himself time and again as an advocate for the mutual success of our partners and NetWitness, as we all work together to help organizations around the world protect their critical systems and data from cyber threats. We’re thrilled to have him lead our new program.”

“Our new program is the result of a lot of work, and we’ve designed it to engage, enable, and empower our channel partners to meet the varied needs of their customers who require a best-of-breed threat detection and response solution. I’m excited not only for the new program we’re implementing now, but also for how we will work together with our partners to serve their needs over the long term,” said Mr. van Rooij.

Mr. van Rooij has held leadership positions in NetWitness’ channel program for more than three years. Prior to his current role, he was a senior leader at CPI Risk, Finance & Governance, as well as iWelcome. He previously spent more than 11 years with RSA, holding a number of management positions. He has a degree in computer science from Universiteit Utrecht, as well as a post-doc degree in information security from Hogeschool van Utrecht.

Those interested in speaking with NetWitness about the program can contact their channel account managers or get in touch with us here.

ABOUT NetWitness

NetWitness, an RSA® Business, provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, go to netwitness.com.

