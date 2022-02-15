Octo Metric JV Wins BPA Contract to Support Treasury OCIO ADSS Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government and a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture (JV) with Metric5, announced today it was one of two companies to win a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract to support the U.S. Department of the Treasury through its Applications Development and Sustainment Services (ADSS) program with a ceiling of $300 million over seven years.

Octo will support the Treasury on its modernization journey through the development of multi-tenant shared services for Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) within Treasury’s Departmental Offices (DO). The scope will include application development and sustainment services on Microsoft platforms including SharePoint and Azure, all within an Agile framework to achieve efficiencies for a portfolio of applications on a common platform. Octo Metric will also provide support for application security planning and policy development and recommend overall systems development life cycle process improvements.

General Manager of Octo’s Financial and Regulatory Markets Tom Lee said, “ We are pleased to continue and expand upon our work with the Treasury alongside Metric5. Agile development is one of Octo’s core capabilities, and we are eager to utilize our decades of experience to strengthen existing systems and develop and implement best practices to meet the complex needs of the Treasury.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ Octo has held a strong relationship with the Treasury for many years and is elated to continue to work with our trusted partners at Metric5. Our familiarity with the customer, their technology, and mission puts us in the position to best help the Treasury move to the next level of IT usage, stability, and security.”

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octoconsulting.com.