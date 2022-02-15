Octo Metric JV Wins BPA Contract to Support Treasury OCIO ADSS Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metric5, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture (JV) with Octo, announced today it was one of two companies to win a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract to support the U.S. Department of the Treasury through its Applications Development and Sustainment Services (ADSS) program with a ceiling of $300 million over seven years.

Octo Metric will support the Treasury on its modernization journey through the development of multi-tenant shared services for Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) within the Treasury’s Departmental Offices (DO). The scope will include application development and sustainment services on Microsoft platforms including SharePoint and Azure, all within an Agile framework to achieve efficiencies for a portfolio of applications on a common platform. Octo Metric will also provide support for application security planning and policy development and recommend overall systems development life cycle process improvements.

President of Metric5 Abu Malik said, “ We are pleased to work alongside our partners at Octo once again as we enable the U.S. Treasury to strengthen existing systems and develop and implement best practices. Our unique combination of experience, drive, and commitment puts us in the position to increase usage, stability, and security in critical Treasury systems.”

About Metric5

Metric5 is a customer-focused, employee-driven company that is passionate about leading collaborative digital transformation and modernization initiatives within the Federal Government. We are an experienced small business that unites mature, modern capabilities with the dedication and agility of a growing firm. We are headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with employees supporting civilian and defense agencies in multiple locations including Washington D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. Our focus is the delivery of mission-oriented implementations, operations, and management solutions leveraging Agile DevSecOps, Cloud-centric, quality-first approaches. We provide expertise across COTS, Cloud Services, and open source technologies. Learn more about us at www.metric5.com.