LogicMonitor Expands Reach in Legal Industry Through Strategic Opportunity with HBR Consulting’s Managed Services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced a partnership with HBR Consulting (HBR), as a vertical lead to the legal industry. Having recently acquired Keno Kozie, HBR is the industry’s largest, most comprehensive strategy, operations and technology consulting firm focused on the legal industry, and is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for legal technology expertise across the legal ecosystem. The partnership between the two companies provides HBR and its clients with access to cutting-edge cloud-based observability and monitoring technology, while expanding LogicMonitor’s reach within the legal industry.

“With the legal industry’s growing reliance on the cloud, effective monitoring is critical to provide uptime and visibility for the industry,” said Chris Petrini-Poli, Executive Chairman, HBR Consulting. “There is an increasing need for robust solutions to monitor networks, servers and cloud tools. HBR and Keno Kozie are delighted to partner with LogicMonitor, the clear leader in this area, so we can continue to provide our legal clients with best-in-class IT support.”

In 2020, nearly two-thirds of lawyers reported using the cloud for work-related purposes. Law firms are increasingly moving to the cloud to enhance their ability to function in a remote environment, broaden collaboration options, and improve security and disaster recovery. Effectively monitoring cloud environments is critical to a firm’s ability to realize those benefits.

HBR and Keno Kozie are currently migrating legacy monitoring platforms to LogicMonitor in their network operating center (NOC). LogicMonitor’s cloud architecture allows HBR/Keno Kozie to quickly onboard new clients, leverage automation as needed, and rapidly adapt to changes within a client’s environment. The platform will enable HBR/Keno Kozie to easily scale services across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, providing a future-proof solution that scales with client expectations. LogicMonitor’s custom dashboard and reporting functionality will provide HBR’s and Keno Kozie’s NOC and clients with granular, real-time insight into network issues and performance. Through the combination of LogicMonitor’s end-to-end observability platform and HBR/Keno Kozie engineers, the firm is able to quickly identify and respond to events and alerts before they lead to outages, and thus preserve the end customer experience.

“We look forward to working and innovating with HBR to further meet the legal industry’s needs,” said Michael Tarbet, Vice President, Global Head of MSPs, LogicMonitor. “We recognize the power in aligning with companies who have established trust within their industries. Partnering with HBR extends LogicMonitor’s availability through a trusted IT managed services provider who has strong ties within their key markets.”

LogicMonitor has been recognized by a number of organizations for its innovative technology and partner programs, including being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2021 Edge Computing 100 list. The CRN Edge Computing 100 list spotlights the vendors leading the way in providing channel partners with the technology needed to build next-generation, intelligent edge solutions that ultimately bring data collection and processing closer to users. In 2021, LogicMonitor was also recognized by Channel Partner Insights with a 2021 MSP Innovation Award - Best MSP Partner Program. In 2021, TrustRadius recognized LogicMonitor with a Top Rated Award for IT Infrastructure Monitoring, and The Australian Business Awards named LogicMonitor an ABA100 Winner for SaaS Innovation. For more information on LogicMonitor, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®’s SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform helps ITOps, developers, MSPs and business leaders gain visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.