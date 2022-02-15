NielsenIQ and NACS Announce Long-Term Global Relationship

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ, the world’s leading retail measurement and consumer analytics firm, and NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, announced an enriched relationship to enhance global convenience retail analytics and insights. The relationship furthers the existing relationship that NACS and NielsenIQ have maintained since 2006, and now includes the development of an exclusive global convenience retailing report that explores how convenience retail is developing by region and what categories are driving the development.

NielsenIQ will serve as the lead global analytics provider to NACS across several critical areas in this long-term agreement, including providing NACS access to NielsenIQ’s Connect Platform with omni sales measurement data, detailed sales metrics, and historical data to help guide and improve the convenience retailing industry globally. Additionally, NielsenIQ will provide NACS members discounted access to NielsenIQ’s Byzzer platform, developing an exclusive quarterly NielsenIQ/NACS global convenience retailing report, sponsorship and support of the NACS Marketing Leadership Program at the Kellogg School of Management, and support of NACS events around the world.

"NielsenIQ and NACS have a long-standing relationship supporting our joint clients and members. This agreement will scale NielsenIQ’s support at a global level and bring significant insights and value to our retail and manufacturing clients and members," said Jamie Clarke, Head of North American Retail at NielsenIQ. "As the global convenience retail industry continues to rapidly evolve, NielsenIQ and NACS will work very closely to help retailers and suppliers understand the change, identify emerging trends and prepare for what is next.”

"Data and the insights related to that data are key drivers of business success today. We are excited to combine NACS’ robust portfolio of quantitative and qualitative research solutions with NielsenIQ’s best-in class insights,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

About NACS

NACS is the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with 148,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily and had sales of $548 billion in 2020. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.