Armorblox Joins the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armorblox, the leader in cloud email security, today announced that the Armorblox content pack is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry’s largest and most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace.

Trusted by more than 58,000 organizations, the addition of Armorblox on Cortex XSOAR’s Marketplace will directly benefit security teams through accelerating incident response times. The Armorblox content pack provides visibility into targeted email threats such as wire fraud, invoice fraud, credential phishing, and account takeover attempts, and the ability to orchestrate automated response processes.

“Our cloud-delivered email security platform prevents the most sophisticated email-based threats across a broad spectrum of financial fraud, phishing, account takeover attempts, and ransomware,” said DJ Sampath, Co-founder and CEO of Armorblox. “We are excited to partner with one of the world’s largest security marketplaces, as it will provide existing customers of Cortex the ability to develop playbooks that integrate threat alerts from email security with network, endpoint, cloud, and other infrastructure.”

“A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR,” said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “We are proud to welcome Armorblox to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 840+ integrations that enable our customers to prevent phishing attacks, sophisticated socially engineered threats, and connect disparate security tools and data sources to enable maximum efficiency in the SOC.”

To learn more about the Armorblox content pack, visit the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace and learn how Armorblox automates email incident response to prevent phishing attacks for Cortex XSOAR customers.

About Armorblox

Armorblox secures enterprise communications over email and other cloud office applications with the power of Natural Language Understanding. The Armorblox platform connects over APIs and analyzes thousands of signals to understand the context of communications and protect people and data from compromise. Over 58,000 organizations use Armorblox to stop BEC and targeted phishing attacks, protect sensitive PII and PCI, and automate remediation of user-reported email threats. Armorblox was featured in the 2019 Forbes AI 50 list and was named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Office Security. Founded in 2017, Armorblox is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by General Catalyst and Next47.

About Cortex XSOAR

As the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, Cortex XSOAR is designed to simplify and automate complex security workflows across your security stack. It is the only platform that offers more than 800 content packs and comprehensive playbooks, incident War Room, case management, team chat, mobile app, native threat intelligence management, and a built-in marketplace. Now, your team can reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case.

