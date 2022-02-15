Accenture and League Collaborate to Transform Digital Healthcare Experiences at Scale

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and League, a health-focused platform-as-a-service company, are collaborating to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers, and retail pharmacies.

As part of the collaboration that combines Accenture’s data analytics and systems integration capabilities with League’s healthcare experience platform, the two companies will scale platform implementations and innovations to create personalized digital healthcare experiences.

Accenture and League are currently working with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s leading retail pharmacy chain, to expand the capabilities of its PC Health platform, which provides people with a network of health care providers, health and wellness programs and rewards for completing health activities.

“Healthcare needs a digital infrastructure to deliver better experiences — and we believe League is key,” said Rich Birhanzel, senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Health practice globally. “For our clients, an underlying open-architecture platform will enable data consolidation and provide a single view of the person. For the end user, League will provide an engaging, intuitive digital front door to healthcare.”

Accenture and League’s collaboration also comes at a time when healthcare organizations are looking for innovative ways to transform their fragmented ecosystems of health services and data platforms. Collaborating will expand both organizations’ core strengths and drive value for organizations throughout the digital healthcare ecosystem with platforms that provide data-driven, intelligent and personalized health solutions.

“League is a leader in the digital health space and in driving personalized engagement,” said Joel Finlayson, a managing director in Accenture’s Health practice in Canada. “This collaboration will better allow us to help clients drive engagement across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO, League, said, “As our company continues in this era of rapid growth, it is more important than ever for League to bring in trusted partners like Accenture who share our vision for the future of healthcare. Working alongside Accenture’s world-class team, we can expand our reach and scale to our clients’ needs.”

Named by Accenture as the Next HealthTech Unicorn in its 2021 HealthTech Innovation Challenge, League is serving large organizations in the United States and Canada.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Health harnesses the power of technology and human ingenuity to help clients improve access, experience and outcomes in healthcare. With the help of our innovative, technology-enabled services, clients are delivering effective and personalized experiences that humanize healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.accenture.com/health

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League’s platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. For more information, visit https://league.com.

