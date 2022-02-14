JBG SMITH Accelerates Capital Recycling Initiatives Through $580 million Office Portfolio Joint Venture with Fortress Investment Group

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”) to form a joint venture to recapitalize a 1.6 million square foot portfolio of seven office buildings owned by JBG SMITH valued at $580 million.

The portfolio includes 7200 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, MD, 1730 M Street in Washington, DC, RTC West I, II and III in Reston, VA, and Courthouse Plaza I and II in Arlington, VA. The properties are all located in amenity-rich, metro-served locations across the Washington, DC region. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year, subject to financing and customary closing conditions.

“In 2021, we announced plans to sell at least $1.5 billion of non-core office and land assets, primarily outside National Landing, to deleverage our balance sheet and provide capacity for multifamily development and acquisition opportunities and share repurchases,” said George Xanders, JBG SMITH Chief Investment Officer. “This partnership with Fortress, a top-tier investment management firm, accelerates our capital recycling initiatives and advances our planned portfolio shift to majority multifamily, with an office concentration in National Landing.”

“We are honored to partner with JBG SMITH to accelerate the firm’s strategic transition and cement its position as a leading owner and developer of sustainable, amenity-rich, mixed-use properties in the DC market,” said Fortress Managing Director Apostolos Peristeris. “With JBG SMITH’s deep expertise and the strong competitive position of these office buildings, we see significant opportunity for profitable growth across this portfolio in the years ahead.”

Eastdil Secured served as exclusive advisor to JBG SMITH in the transaction.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.1 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $54.2 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021 on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

