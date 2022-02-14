Aspen Center for Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Rocky Mountain region through its partnership with Dr. Brooke Walls and her team at Aspen Center for Dermatology.

Dr. Walls has established a reputation for providing kind, high-quality dermatology and cosmetic services to patients in the Aspen, CO market. Dr. Walls is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the Midwestern University in Downers Grove, IL; her dermatology residency at Largo Medical Hospital in Largo, FL; and her cutaneous oncology and Mohs surgery fellowship at Harvard’s Brigham & Women’s Hospital (Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center).

Dr. Walls commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, and other similar markets in the region for several years, and patients are their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic care for our patients. I look forward to continuing to help Epiphany maintain its high standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Walls and her capable team. Through our interactions with Dr. Walls and her team, we have been impressed by their commitment to patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Rocky Mountain region.”

Through this partnership, Aspen Center for Dermatology’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Aspen Center for Dermatology’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 68 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.