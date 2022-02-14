Inaugural Mortgage Awards Gala and Networking Event Attracts Professionals Nationwide; Honors Wholesale Industry Legends, Changemakers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wholesale mortgage professionals from all over the country came together in Miami Beach, Florida to celebrate the progress made by the most notable leaders in the industry at an exclusive invite-only event. Hall of AIME, which took place February 10th through February 12th at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, was hosted by The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers.

The premier event commemorating one hundred award winners kicked off with a vibrant ‘Havana Nights’ cocktail reception and networking gathering. Friday encompassed a multitude of keynote speeches, including 2022: The Year Of Broker Growth, led by AIME CEO Katie Sweeney and focusing on advocacy for the wholesale industry; Champions Playbook For 2022, highlighting insights of the broker community from Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWM; and, Fearless Leadership - Do You Have What It Takes?, presented by #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and media strategist Ryan Holiday, emphasizing the core lessons of fearless coaching and conquering entrepreneurial challenges.

Several Mastermind Sessions for Broker/Owners and independent mortgage loan originators followed, showcasing experts sharing their knowledge and skills to help participants prosper their businesses’ growth, operations, and technology. The first-ever top producer panel featuring the collective production of over one billion dollars deemed G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Brokers: The Billion Dollar Panel unveiled new perspectives on originating while discussing strategies to achieving excellence and maintaining a competitive edge.

“The broker channel continues to lead by example, and it’s imperative that we continue to recognize that,” states Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. “These founders of progress foster today’s broker community and the next generation of professionals while diving into their local communities to put the borrower first."

One hundred wholesale mortgage professionals were celebrated for their achievements and seven individuals were inducted into the inaugural class Hall of AIME. The award categories included Sparking Change, given to the preeminent wholesale brokers serving military, minority, and female consumers. The Impact award was granted to members providing substantial improvements in education, leadership, culture, industry, and consumer protection, and the Visionary award highlighted those that have trailblazed innovative new methods of lead generation and unique resources enlivening the wholesale mortgage sector.

“Each Hall of AIME inductee has been instrumental to the broker channel's continued growth," says Brendan McKay, President of Broker Advocacy at AIME. "They support their fellow entrepreneurs who further prioritize their borrowers. AIME’s mission of protecting, supporting, and growing the wholesale channel continues to live on.”

As AIME embarks into 2022, several new programs are on the horizon, including expanded Member Committees focused on the pillars of Advocacy & Education, Membership & Support, and Growth & Impact. Additionally, enhanced Government Affairs efforts are already active with lobbying partnerships solidified, and a new membership initiative, the Ignite Training Program, will soon be launched to support and train wholesale mortgage professionals who are new to the industry.

"Hall of AIME was a huge success. This organization would be nowhere without the support of the broker community and partner initiatives who work endlessly and are determined to push the broker network even further,” states Marc Summers, President of AIME. “We offer the greatest thanks for their enduring support so that events like Hall of AIME can continue to bring the broker channel together with sufficient resources and effective networking.”

View the complete list of Hall of AIME award winners and inductees here.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022 and beyond.