HealthEdge Announces Strategic Partnership with CitiusTech to Enhance Offerings to Health Plans

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthEdge said today it has formed a strategic partnership with CitiusTech for joint go-to-market implementation and consulting services for HealthEdge solutions in core administration, care management and payment integrity to health plans pursuing value-based care and streamlined operations.

“It’s a win-win for health plans to blend expert strategic advice with our HealthEdge best-in-breed solutions for payer operations,” said HealthEdge Chief Executive Officer Steve Krupa. “Bringing together the right expertise to work closely with our product teams is an ideal pathway to efficient implementations and customer success.”

With more than 6,000 professionals, CitiusTech serves many of the nation’s leading health plans and health systems by providing comprehensive healthcare consulting services and digital transformation solutions that address key challenges across member engagement, payer-provider convergence, operational efficiency and value-based care. HealthEdge is focused on delivering an integrated ecosystem of next-generation products to health plan customers.

“We are excited to evolve our relationship with HealthEdge into a strategic partnership,” said Bhaskar Sambasivan, Chief Executive Officer of CitiusTech. “By aligning our healthcare consulting and implementation services with the HealthEdge platform, we are well-poised to support our health plan clients to maximize value from their platform modernization and digital transformation initiatives.”

HealthEdge is also working closely with FluidEdge Consulting, the healthcare consulting subsidiary of CitiusTech, to enhance adoption of the HealthEdge platform across health plans, through proven implementation frameworks and a global delivery model.

“The FluidEdge consulting team has a deep understanding of health plan challenges and has developed a custom framework to accelerate implementation and enhance customer experience,” said Eric Schultz, President of FluidEdge Consulting. “We are thrilled with this partnership and look forward to working closely with HealthEdge to leverage best practices across implementations.”

HealthEdge continues to grow its market presence and has taken several steps to drive innovation and enhance its product portfolio. For the 11th consecutive year, Gartner named HealthEdge as a Sample Vendor for its next-generation core administrative system in its July 2021 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers Report. HealthRules Payor was named the 2022 “Best in KLAS” for core administrative processing.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences companies. With over 6,000 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 130 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech’s cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® strives to innovate a world where healthcare can focus on people, advancing a digital revolution in healthcare through transaction automation and the enablement of real-time business and clinical engagement among payers, providers and members. HealthEdge pursues this mission through delivery of the HealthEdge Digital Platform, consisting of the health insurance industry’s leading cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration (HealthRules Payor®), payment integrity (Source), care management (GuidingCare®), and digital health management and consumer engagement (Wellframe). Offered individually and as an integrated suite, HealthEdge Digital Platform applications provide modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that enable health insurers to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect each of the key stakeholders in the healthcare delivery cycle. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.