Blue Apron Announces Additional Private Placement Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announces today it has signed an agreement for an additional $5.0 million private placement investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, a longtime investor in the company. This investment is expected to close today and follows the private placement and backstop investment made by RJB Partners in November 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of $62.7 million, as part of Blue Apron’s $78.0 million capital raise.

“We are pleased RJB Partners approached us to invest additional funds in our business, committing more of their resources to the long-term vision of Blue Apron,” commented Linda Findley, Blue Apron’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “These funds are in addition to the equity capital raise that we completed in November 2021. We expect these funds to add to what we are already building to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy.”

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, RJB Partners LLC has agreed to purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $5.0 million (or $14 per share plus associated warrants): (i) 357,143 shares of Class A common stock, (ii) warrants to purchase 285,714 shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $15.00 per share, (iii) warrants to purchase 142,857 shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $18.00 per share, and (iv) warrants to purchase 71,429 shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $20.00 per share. Under the purchase agreement, the company has agreed to provide RJB Partners LLC with certain customary registration rights with respect to the securities purchased in the private placement. The private placement closed concurrently with signing the purchase agreement.

Blue Apron intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to continue to accelerate its growth strategy.

The securities sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock (and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants) issued in the private placement on the earliest of (i) February 14, 2023, (ii) within 30 days of the date requested by RJB Partners LLC and (iii) such other date as mutually agreed by Blue Apron and RJB Partners LLC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better FoodTM. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

