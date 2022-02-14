Pondurance Partners with Cybersecurity Solutions Leader GuidePoint Security

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pondurance, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced its partnership with GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk. GuidePoint Security joins a distinguished group of solution providers, managed service providers and systems integrators in the Pondurance Channel Partner Program.

GuidePoint Security is a leading cybersecurity advisor and solutions provider trusted by thousands of companies around the country. The company provides organizations with proven expertise, tailored solutions and services to help make better cybersecurity decisions that minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint Security will now be able to offer Pondurance’s award-winning Managed Detection and Response solution, extending Pondurance’s reach into the multi-billion market for cybersecurity consulting and managed services.

“Our partners are central to our mission to give every organization the ability to detect and respond to cyber threats, regardless of size, industry or current in-house capabilities,” said Lyndon Brown, Chief Strategy Officer at Pondurance. “GuidePoint shares our vision and we are excited to partner with them to make our proactive MDR service available to the thousands of organizations that count on them for their renowned security expertise.”

By adding Pondurance’s best-in-class MDR services to its portfolio, GuidePoint Security can offer its customers the world-class security operations center (SOC) they deserve. Pondurance’s advanced cloud-native platform provides clients with continuous cyber risk reduction, backed by a 24/7 team of analysts, threat hunters and incident responders. Unlike other MDR service providers, Pondurance provides 360-degree detection across cloud, network, endpoint, and logs, containing threats before they spread, while delivering the personalized experience every organization deserves.

The Pondurance Channel Partner Program empowers members such as GuidePoint Security to expand their company’s offerings with a holistic approach to MDR services and unlock annual recurring revenue streams. Channel Partner Program members gain access to training and certification, sales and marketing collaboration, dedicated partner managers and much more once they join the exclusive network.

Pondurance is a Silver Sponsor of the GuidePoint Security CKO event taking place at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Amelia Island, Florida on February 14-16, 2022.

About Pondurance

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pondurance delivers world-class managed detection and response services to industries facing today’s most pressing and dynamic cybersecurity challenges including ransomware, complex compliance requirements and digital transformation accelerated by a distributed workforce. By combining our advanced platform with our experienced team of analysts, we continuously hunt, investigate, validate and contain threats so your own team can focus on what matters most.

Pondurance experts include seasoned security operations analysts, digital forensics and incident response professionals and compliance and security strategists who provide always-on services to customers seeking broader visibility, faster response and containment and more unified risk management for their organizations. Visit www.pondurance.com for more information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.