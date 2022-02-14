Wan Bridge, Land Tejas Announce 1,000+ Build-to-Rent Unit Expansion Across Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, together with Land Tejas today announced an expansion pipeline of more than 1,000 additional BTR units throughout the state of Texas starting in the North Houston community Balmoral.

Following the 2021 completion of Wan Bridge’s Clearwater at Balmoral, a 94-townhome unit community located within the existing development, the company solidified a new partnership with Land Tejas to lease out an additional 200 lots under the company’s build-to-rent model.

“The build-to-rent model of real estate has found a thriving home in Texas and we are eager to continue expanding our footprint across the Lone Star State, starting at Balmoral,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge. “Land Tejas’ endorsement and trust in our build-to-rent model demonstrates that our product has a place in master-planned communities, so together we can offer residents the best of our company’s signature products.”

Clearwater at Balmoral, Wan Bridge’s first build-to-rent development and exclusive townhome offering in the Land Tejas lagoon community, which was announced in August 2020 and completed in July 2021, will now feature two additional sections. The new three- and four-bedroom townhomes will range from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, with some units boasting a view of the picturesque lagoon. The homes will also feature 10-foot ceilings, open floor plans, oversized countertops, walk-in pantries and closets, and more, all signature features of Wan Bridge’s existing homes in the community.

“Pushing the boundaries of real estate in Texas and shaking the traditional model to its core has been a Land Tejas goal since we started building communities, and Ting and his team have uniquely complemented our Balmoral project,” said Uri Man, Executive Vice President of Land Tejas. “The build-for-rent model, especially higher end luxury product like the Wan Bridge product, is an important asset to master-planned communities because it gives renters the opportunity to experience the community and potentially become homeowners in the future. Despite recent supply chain issues and labor shortages, Wan Bridge has proven its dedication to delivering a quality product by not only completing all Clearwater at Balmoral units on time but successfully leasing 100 percent. We look forward to an expanded relationship with Wan Bridge where we can provide more opportunities for residents to live in a Land Tejas community and call it home without owning.”

This announcement continues the momentum generated for the Wan Bridge team after revealing a multi-billion-dollar equity commitment late last year. The industrious BTR real estate leader shows no signs of slowing in 2022 and more announcements can be expected soon. Wan Bridge and Land Tejas will announce additional units in the coming months.

Wan Bridge is a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities across the state. Since 2016, we have been active in the acquisition, development and operation of our communities located in high-demand cities across the state, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. Our build-to-rent community products range from low-density homes on acreage sites to medium-density developments that include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. We believe that residents do not have to own to call it home and our ultimate goal is to give residents more time with the people they love and partake in activities they enjoy the most. Build-to-rent provides that every day. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.