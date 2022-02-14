CORRECTING and REPLACING Williams Racing and Duracell Announce Long Term Partnership

BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions in the second paragraph.

The updated release reads:

WILLIAMS RACING AND DURACELL ANNOUNCE LONG TERM PARTNERSHIP

Williams Racing is pleased to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Duracell, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-performance alkaline batteries, specialty cells and rechargeables.

Duracell and Williams will collaborate across a variety of high-profile marketing initiatives, including a major TV commercial, esports and on-the-ground activation at several Grand Prix, starting with the Miami Grand Prix in May. Duracell branding will feature prominently on the Williams car, team kit and race suits of Williams Race Drivers, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Jost Capito, Team Principal and CEO for Williams Racing said, “I am so proud of this partnership between Williams and Duracell, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have put in us. Having their name on the side of our car is a personal highlight for me, as my nickname for 30 years has been Duracell – because I never run out of energy. I am very much looking forward to our work together.”

James Bower, Commercial Director for Williams Racing, said, “We are immensely proud to be partnering with a globally-recognized brand such as Duracell. This is an important day for Williams; our announcement is a testament to all the hard work the team has done in 2021, how we have developed our commercial proposition and the growth of our sport, particularly, in North America.”

Ramon Velutini, Chief Marketing Officer & President, Duracell, said, “We're pleased to partner with Williams Racing and are looking forward to seeing the team move back up the grid. Our shared passion for performance, a focus on winning and commitment to excellence in engineering made working with the Williams team a natural fit for our brand. Williams, like Duracell, understands that “good enough” is never enough. I am thrilled that they are using our latest technology to power their critical devices on race day.”

Innovative engineering and powering important moments have been a cornerstone of the brand since the early days of Duracell landing on the moon to the more recent 2019 launch of Optimum. This partnership is another example of Duracell powering a critical, high-stakes moment - but this time, on the racetrack. Now a brand in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, Duracell traces its roots back to the 1920s and has grown to be an iconic brand, known for its famous ‘Coppertop’ batteries.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

About Williams Racing

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited's core competencies are the design and development of racing cars to compete in the Formula One World Championship. As one of the world's leading Formula One teams, the company has secured 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since its foundation in 1977. Nine of these titles have been won in the Constructors' Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers' Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.