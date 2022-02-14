Papa Johns and Splunk Power Pizza’s Busiest Time of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) has extended its ability to use data to enhance visibility and performance across over 3,000 North American stores with the SplunkⓇ Cloud Platform. As one of the world’s largest pizza delivery companies with locations in 50 countries, Papa Johns is working in partnership with Splunk to advance its digital experience and use real-time insights to keep up with increased demand, secure transaction processing, empower vital field operations and make critical business decisions amongst millions of pizza orders each week.

“Our business is focused on putting our customers first and delivering the highest quality pizza wherever and however they want it. To do that effectively, we have to be great at the business of data,” said Justin Falciola, senior vice president and chief insights and technology officer for Papa Johns. “Our sales channels are approaching 100 percent digital enablement. We live and breathe eCommerce. In other words, our digital transformation isn’t five years out–we are already digital leaders in the restaurant industry. But nothing in technology stands still, and we are always searching for ways to improve our customer experience. Our business strategy can’t succeed without operational analytics to ensure our systems are secure, performant, and delivering innovative experiences. That’s why we are so excited about our partnership with Splunk.”

The Information and Digital Solutions team at Papa Johns is dedicated to empowering all departments throughout the company with business analytics and best-in-class technology solutions. For Papa Johns, IT outcomes truly are business outcomes, especially as popular menu innovations have driven elevated sales every weekend. Two of the busiest days of the year are back-to-back, as tens of thousands of Papa Johns employees go above and beyond to deliver on the big game day and Valentine’s Day, and the IT team is an integral part of helping ensure success.

“Pizza should be fun and easy, but IT can be hard and complex with hundreds of interconnected systems and vendor platforms,” continued Falciola. “Splunk helps us oversee our ecosystem, which grows more and more distributed and integrated every day, and really enables us to operate with excellence within our environment.”

To drive meaningful innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Papa Johns embarked on a fully cloud-based journey to fortify its architectural strategy and support a unified set of technologies, skill sets, and agile delivery practices. A key element to the IT team’s strategy includes leveraging the Splunk Cloud Platform to examine operational data to quickly gauge performance metrics–such as offer accuracy, conversion barriers, merchandising and payment effectiveness, and order fulfillment speed. The goal is to prevent most issues upfront while being able to swiftly understand and remediate the outliers.

“We recently increased the data we analyze with Splunk, expanding from our ordering channels into our back office systems and ultimately to over 3,000 U.S. stores, because it has a unique ability to surface insight and drive action. Splunk has really been able to keep up as our data volumes and complexity increased. Instead of numerous engineers painstakingly exchanging siloed data points to try to resolve incidents in real time, we have now dramatically accelerated our ability to quickly diagnose and proactively optimize our technology ecosystem—and we feel Splunk is better at it than anyone else,” continued Falciola.

With the Splunk Cloud Platform, Papa Johns can analyze, visualize and act on its many data sets with the flexible, secure and cost-effective hybrid cloud data platform. The platform features intuitive dashboards and allows users to easily search any kind of indexed data in real time to detect and prevent issues before they happen–all with access to the latest streaming and machine learning capabilities. The platform encourages users to ask questions of their data they didn’t know they could ask. Papa Johns also leverages Splunk’s workload pricing to optimize cost efficiency and drive maximum value through its data strategy.

“In today’s constantly changing world, data is no longer just part of the business – it is the business,” said Teresa Carlson, president and chief growth officer for Splunk. “Innovative organizations like Papa Johns are laser-focused on meeting and exceeding customer expectations through embracing the cloud and leveraging insights from their data to drive their strategy forward. We are proud to support Papa Johns as they accelerate and optimize their mission-critical digital capabilities to the benefit of both their hungry customers and the global restaurant industry.”

